Soldier killed with shovel in gold dispute

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) member Richard Makoto (32) of Inkomo baracks was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at Amatola farm, Mazowe in a gold dispute.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that the soldier was struck with a shovel on the occiput by Simbarashe Tavaziva (27) and died on the spot after sustaining a deep cut."We arrested Tavaziva after he allegedly killed the soldier with a shovel after they had a misunderstanding over gold share," said the source."The two were illegally panning for gold and a misunderstanding arose over gold the suspect picked a shovel and struck the now deceased several times on the head."It is further alleged that the soldiers cried in pain before dying on the spot.The matter is being investigated at Mazowe police station under RRB number 4632388.FeedbackTwitter @simbasithosimbasithole@bulawayo24.comWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354