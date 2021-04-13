Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier killed with shovel in gold dispute

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) member Richard Makoto (32) of Inkomo baracks was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at Amatola farm, Mazowe in a gold dispute.


Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that the soldier was struck with a shovel on the occiput  by Simbarashe Tavaziva (27) and died on the spot after sustaining a deep cut.

"We arrested Tavaziva after he allegedly killed the soldier with a shovel after they had a misunderstanding over gold share," said the source.

"The two were illegally panning for gold and a misunderstanding arose over gold the suspect picked a shovel and struck the now deceased several times on the head."

It is further alleged that the soldiers cried in pain before dying on the spot.

The matter is being investigated at Mazowe police station under RRB number 4632388.

Feedback 
Twitter @simbasitho
simbasithole@bulawayo24.com
WhatsApp +27 61 028 2354

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign: Human Rights Orgs /institutions & Churches conflict of interest

28 mins ago | 14 Views

'Nothing must be left to chance' declares Mnangagwa, mobilising his vote rigging juggernaut

40 mins ago | 28 Views

MDC Alliance... a hallmark of political Ponzi schemes

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Road accident claims 3

47 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Paul Siwela to avoid spill of blood in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 144 Views

Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

55 mins ago | 42 Views

Tech trends that cannot be ignored in 2021 and beyond

55 mins ago | 14 Views

The rising popularity of online gaming

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman begs court to 'force' husband to indulge in sex with her

11 hrs ago | 4409 Views

Man steals national flag

11 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

11 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

11 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

11 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

11 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

11 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

11 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

12 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

12 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

12 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

12 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

12 hrs ago | 563 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

12 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 781 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

12 hrs ago | 722 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

12 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

12 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

12 hrs ago | 121 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

12 hrs ago | 73 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

12 hrs ago | 123 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days