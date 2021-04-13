Road accident claims 3

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Three Lobels Limited employees died in a road accident that occurred today along Harare-Chirundu highway when their delivery truck collided with a haulage truck.The accident occurred 15 kilometers from Karoi.Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the haulage truck which was coming from Zambia tried to overtake before colliding with the delivery truck which was heading Karoi.The fire tender and police from Karoi attended the scene and retrieved the deceased bodies and took them to Karoi Hospital Mortuary.