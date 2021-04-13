Construction of Zimbabwe’s largest conference centre launched

News / National

by Staff reporter

The new conference centre being built with a hotel in Harare's Braeside will be the largest in Zimbabwe and is an example, says President Mnangagwa, of what Zimbabweans can achieve when they work under a common vision.Officiating at the groundbreaking for the Beethoven Hotel and Harare Hippodrome Conference Centre, President Mnangagwa said this harnesses the diverse strengths and competencies of all citizens, both at home and abroad, to spur economic development.The multi-million-dollar project is led by Goodwill Ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel, recently appointed Zimbabwe's goodwill ambassador-at-large to the Americas and Europe, and his partners in an investment by Zimbabweans.The conference centre will have a capacity of 6 350, making it the largest such facility in the country.Prophet Angel is a well-known charismatic Zimbabwean preacher based in Britain but maintaining strong contact with Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa applauded Prophet Angel, his wife Beverley and their partners for the investment and said the project showed what Zimbabweans could achieve if they worked under a common vision."As we mark 41 years of independence, and looking into the future, Government will not shy away from harnessing the diverse and unique strengths, competencies and networks of our nationals both at home and in the Diaspora, to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy Development 1 and ultimately Vision 2030," he said.Construction of the hotel and conference centre would boost Zimbabwe's competitiveness as a prime tourism destination and a host of mega meetings, conferences and exhibitions."This is indeed a welcome development which will contribute to the achievement of the objectives outlined in the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, with regards to tourism infrastructure development."He called on those in the tourism sector to benchmark investments and facilities against international standards, to meet public health requirements, improving quality of visitor experiences and friendly disability infrastructure."Government continues to accelerate the implementation and completion of projects meant to precipitate tourism growth. Key flagships such as the opening of tourism corridors in Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces, among others, are on course. Furthermore, the focus on sustainable incentives and strategies to unlock dividends from Zimbabwean Diaspora Tourism Promotion Programme, is underway," he said.The President said there was an intricate relationship between religion and the economy, adding that the church remained a strategic partner for the realisation of sustainable socio-economic development. Furthermore, the church is a pillar for society in inculcating values of peace, love, unity and good neighbourliness, said the President."I urge the church to preach fervently, the message of economic production and productivity towards broad-based empowerment, prosperity and the upliftment of the generality of people from poverty," he said.He thanked the Uebert Angel Foundation for the donations made in mitigating the shocks brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.In his remarks, Prophet Angel praised the President for creating investment opportunities through the 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra. He decided to invest in the project to show that Zimbabweans could also contribute to the growth of the economy without relying on foreigners.Vice President Constantino Chiwenga also attended the event.