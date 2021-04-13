Zanu-PF rolls out intensive basic orientation programme

News / National

THE development of the country hinges on the general public and all Government departments and state organs embracing political consciousness and being able to understand socio-economic policies contained in Government programmes.The ruling Zanu-PF has thus rolled out an intensive basic orientation programme where it is inducting District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members together with key society stakeholders such as traditional leaders, Government departments, State security institutions, local authority executives and other stakeholders.The basic orientation course is an ongoing exercise done by the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and so far Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Midlands have been covered.A three-day training workshop was held for Matabeleland North at Edmund Davis Hall in Hwange between Monday and yesterday where participants were trained in national ideology, party affairs, Government economic policies, social policies and governance issues, defence and security policies, international relations, media and communication studies and current affairs.Director at the Chitepo School of Ideology Austin Chirisa who is Dean of Students conducted the training and called upon Zimbabweans at all levels of society to have unity of purpose to help the country achieve its economic goals."We are going around the country to give induction which we call basic orientation for DCC leaders. Based on the directive form President Mnangagwa that as we go forward in the New Dispensation we have to work closely with Government departments at all levels to make sure we realise the goals campaigned for in 2018, we have invited officials from various departments so that as we orient our DCC leaders they also have an appreciation."As a college we are taking this programme across the whole country and we hope we have equipped the trainees with knowledge and skills hence we expect them to start going out to communities and work for development. It is important to note that the programme can't be achieved without peace and unity hence it is essential for people to be united as communities, Government departments and within the party," said Chirisa.He said the course will foster unity among all stakeholders including the general populace that voted leaders into power and gave them mandate to lead, communities and traditional leaders who all have their expectations and Government which is an implementing partner.Chirisa said the party and Government cannot fulfil promises without involvement of people. The course will also help in the understanding of the Constitution."This is a condensed programme covering national and party history so that people get an appreciation of where we come from and where are going, national ideology so people have a clear understanding of values which are the basis of the party's promises and also party affairs so we are clear on responsibilities and know which organ is doing what and how policies are developed," he said.He said the training on Government economic policies seeks to clarify to people how party manifesto is translated into Government programmes and how that affects local communities. People also have to understand defence and security policies to appreciate how the relationship between politics and defence as well as role of security institutions."In international relations we want people to understand the nature of relationship with other countries, understanding how foreign policy changes and the policy of engagement and reengagement. We are training them on media and communication studies because media is critical in pushing the develop agenda hence we want media to be actively involved in the programmes. People should also understand current affairs affect party interests and the nation at large," he explained.