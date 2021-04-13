Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo council faces serious staff shortage

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is battling a serious staff shortage, with over 1 300 vacant posts, one of the reasons for poor service delivery.

In December last year, the local authority wrote to the Local Government ministry requesting permission to hire 1 341 staff members over a four-year period, citing the impending human capital crisis.

In 2010, the government, through Section 313 of the Urban Councils Act, declared that no local authority may employ any staff members at any level or grade, including casual or contract workers, without permission from the Local Government minister.

The Act has, however, proven to be an Achilles heel for the BCC as central government is taking too long to approve requests to fill staff gaps.

In response to the BCC's request, the Local Government ministry ordered the council to provide validation for their application.

"Council is being advised to recruit only staff that is deemed critical and supported by its 2021 budget.  

"Please give enough justification to each and every post council is requesting to fill and also attach council resolutions to this effect," read the response from the ministry gleaned by the Daily News.

A latest confidential BCC report obtained by the Daily News indicates that the local authority expressed desire to hire at least 400 staff members for the 2021 fiscal year, while the rest will be hired in the period running up to 2024.

The staff requirement list shows that the engineering service department and the housing and community services department have the biggest shortages of 110 and 100 staff, respectively.  

The financial service department seeks to hire 35, the health services, 90, chamber secretary's office 35, town clerk's office 10 and also 10 for the human capital department, bringing the total number to 400.

The local authority however, resolved to further approach the ministry to be granted standing authority to replace staff, who terminated service, simultaneously in order to reduce the staffing gap progressively every year.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khaya Moyo says 'old politics' is dead

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Matanga sued over wrongful arrest

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Nehanda's statue: Relative approaches court

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe battles to fix damaged roads

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Man severely assaulted, thrown into flowing sewage

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out intensive basic orientation programme

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Prisoners freed under Presidential Amnesty

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwean surgeons to help in other countries

1 hr ago | 74 Views

MDC Alliance, activists warned over violent demos

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Streak resigns from his rebranded academy

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Construction of Zimbabwe’s largest conference centre launched

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa endorses Harare dress

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign: Human Rights Orgs /institutions & Churches conflict of interest

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

'Nothing must be left to chance' declares Mnangagwa, mobilising his vote rigging juggernaut

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

MDC Alliance... a hallmark of political Ponzi schemes

13 hrs ago | 784 Views

Road accident claims 3

13 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Paul Siwela to avoid spill of blood in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Tech trends that cannot be ignored in 2021 and beyond

13 hrs ago | 196 Views

Soldier killed with shovel in gold dispute

14 hrs ago | 1284 Views

The rising popularity of online gaming

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Woman begs court to 'force' husband to indulge in sex with her

23 hrs ago | 5280 Views

Man steals national flag

23 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

23 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

23 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

23 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

23 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

23 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

23 hrs ago | 1193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days