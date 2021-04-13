Latest News Editor's Choice


Father kills 3-yr-old son in domestic dispute

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN man has appeared in a South African court to answer allegations of killing his three-year-old son following a domestic dispute.

Dzingirai Tapera (27) of Zaka, who is a migrant worker at Buiver Lodge Farm, allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab the toddler on the neck.

He appeared at the Tzaneen Magistrates Court on April 13 2021 facing a murder charge.

It is understood that Tapera had a misunderstanding with his wife who then threatened that she was leaving him and return to Zimbabwe.

He left his workplace and went home where he allegedly committed the brutal murder.

His wife, Rejoice Dzingirai reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

The now-deceased was found with stab wounds on his throat, according to information supplied by Limpopo province police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.



Source - NewsDay

