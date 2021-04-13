MDC members blast Zanu PF MP for hijacking Zupco

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Feedback

MDC officials have blasted Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni for allegedly hijacking the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) bus that was allocated to Mvurwi, for his publicity-seeking stunts.The bus was allocated by the parastatal yesterday to ply Mvurwi-Harare route as police wage a war against unregistered taxis (mushika-shika)Mugweni took the opportunity to board the bus and told residents that he had brought the bus to save them from transport problems.MDC's Tonderai Samhu blasted Mugweni for his actions in a residents WhatsApp group saying," For the record Zupco bus raunzwa kuzoshandira kuMvurwi is not from Zanu-PF, neither was it brought here by Campion Mugweni the missing MP, Zupco is a state parasatal or company ikutotsvagao Mari and it identified Mvurwi Harare route as a possible money making route and for one individual or vote searching political party to move around Mvurwi town saying takuunzirai bhazi is just poor and very cheap politiking,As mvurwi residents we appreciate the effort made by our Zupco company to assist us with transport to and from HarareNdazonzwa mumwe mudhara aakunyepera vanhu pamsika kuti bhazi redu rauya kuchatakurwa nekungoburitsa card remsangano,hee raunzwa na mp,iro bhazi nderedu vafambi ,we shall benefit from it and let it be known kuti harisi remahara,we will pay transport costsThank u zupco for finally bringing one bus after all long,thank u local media for the effort you made in advising zupco for business opportunityTosangana kumbare taakukwira bhazi🚐🚐🚐🚐🚐🚐🚐," reads Samhu's message.Another MDC official Evans Mangisa said Mugweni should desist from politicizing everything."This ZANU PF MP should desist from politicizing everything last time it was auction floors today it's ZUPCO he ought to respect people and leave this habit and bring meaningful development." Mangisa said.Meanwhile, Mugweni is slowly losing popularity and is trying to hijack any opportunity that comes in his constituency.Twitter@ simbasithoWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354simbasithole@bulwayo24.com