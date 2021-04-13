Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC members blast Zanu PF MP for hijacking Zupco

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 secs ago | Views
MDC officials have blasted Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni for allegedly hijacking the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO)  bus that was allocated to Mvurwi, for his publicity-seeking stunts.

The bus was allocated by the parastatal yesterday to ply Mvurwi-Harare route as police wage a war against unregistered taxis (mushika-shika)
 
Mugweni took the opportunity to board the bus and told residents that he had brought the bus to save them from transport problems.

MDC's Tonderai Samhu blasted Mugweni for his actions in a residents WhatsApp group saying," For the record Zupco bus raunzwa kuzoshandira kuMvurwi is not from Zanu-PF, neither was it brought here by Campion Mugweni the missing MP, Zupco is a state parasatal or company ikutotsvagao Mari and it identified Mvurwi Harare route as a possible money making route and for one individual or vote searching political party to move around Mvurwi town saying takuunzirai bhazi is just poor and very cheap politiking,

As mvurwi residents we appreciate the effort made by our Zupco company to assist us with transport to and from Harare

Ndazonzwa mumwe mudhara aakunyepera vanhu pamsika kuti bhazi redu rauya kuchatakurwa nekungoburitsa card remsangano,hee raunzwa na mp,iro bhazi nderedu vafambi ,we shall benefit from it and let it be known kuti harisi remahara,we will pay transport costs

Thank u zupco for finally bringing one bus after all long,thank u local media for the effort you made in advising zupco for business opportunity

Tosangana kumbare taakukwira bhazi🚐🚐🚐🚐🚐🚐🚐," reads Samhu's message.

Another MDC official Evans Mangisa said Mugweni should desist from politicizing everything.

"This ZANU PF MP should desist from politicizing everything last time it was auction floors today it's ZUPCO he ought to respect people and leave this habit and bring meaningful development." Mangisa said.

Meanwhile, Mugweni is slowly losing popularity and is trying to hijack any opportunity that comes in his constituency.


Feedback
Twitter@ simbasitho
WhatsApp +27 61 028 2354
simbasithole@bulwayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Child marriage cases spike in Sanyati

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Court shoots down Mnangagwa road renaming

19 mins ago | 25 Views

Father kills 3-yr-old son in domestic dispute

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Abednico Ncube for Vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe needs viable opposition: EU

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Khaya Moyo says 'old politics' is dead

5 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Bulawayo council faces serious staff shortage

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Matanga sued over wrongful arrest

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

Nehanda's statue: Relative approaches court

6 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zimbabwe battles to fix damaged roads

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Man severely assaulted, thrown into flowing sewage

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out intensive basic orientation programme

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Prisoners freed under Presidential Amnesty

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwean surgeons to help in other countries

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

MDC Alliance, activists warned over violent demos

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Streak resigns from his rebranded academy

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Construction of Zimbabwe’s largest conference centre launched

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa endorses Harare dress

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign: Human Rights Orgs /institutions & Churches conflict of interest

17 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Nothing must be left to chance' declares Mnangagwa, mobilising his vote rigging juggernaut

17 hrs ago | 545 Views

MDC Alliance... a hallmark of political Ponzi schemes

17 hrs ago | 849 Views

Road accident claims 3

18 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Paul Siwela to avoid spill of blood in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

18 hrs ago | 647 Views

Tech trends that cannot be ignored in 2021 and beyond

18 hrs ago | 273 Views

Soldier killed with shovel in gold dispute

18 hrs ago | 1494 Views

The rising popularity of online gaming

18 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days