Raj Modi in nasty fall-out with business partner

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
BULAWAYO businessman Dharmesh Bhikha has filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court interdicting Tilus Supermarkets Judicial Manager Philip Ndlovu from disposing of the business's assets without the consent of shareholders and creditors.

Bhikha and Deputy Minister of Industry Raj Modi co-owned H Bhikha Enterprises trading as Tilus Supermarkets before their acrimonious separation which saw the company being run by Ndlovu as the dispute spilled into the courts.

In his application papers filed on 14 April 2021, Bhikha cites Ndlovu as the 1st respondent.

"Applicant is a shareholder and a creditor in the company, Bhikha Enterprises Private Limited and his interest stems from that position.

"Applicant was suspended from supervising the day-to-day activities of the company H Bhikha Enterprises Limited through Judicial Management process albeit retains of interest which clothes him with the locus standi.

"The Judicial Manager, the respondent herein has in the process of managing the affairs of Bhikha Enterprises Private Limited on behalf of the creditors and shareholders disposed of the assets so far which include industrial shelves, till points and bakery equipment," stated Bhikha in the urgent chamber application.

Bhikha is being represented by Tanaka law Chambers.

Source - newzimbabwe

