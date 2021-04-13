Latest News Editor's Choice


Notorious buglar jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole | Lloyd Rabaya
A notorious Bindura burglar who terrorised most mining town suburbs was finally sentenced to 3 years six months behind bars yesterday at Bindura magistrates courts.


Blessing Benard Mpofu (24)  was sentenced by  magistrate  Samantha Dlamini after pleading guilty.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai  Maribha told the court that Mpofu had seven counts of unlawful entry and theft. 

Sometime in February , Mpofu broke into Chipo Fuka's premises in Chipindura Park and got away with a K Gtel phone, two litres cooking oil and two kg of washing powder. 

In February again, Mpofu broke into Ever Manuel's premises in Chipindura Park and fled with an SQ cellphone, wrist watch and US$63 cash. 

To end his February streak, Mpofu broke into Rose Maisiri's Chipindura Park home and got away with an itel phone, bluetooth radio, hoe and ZWL$30. 

On March 7, he entered through an unlocked door into Sebia Chigama's premises and fled with an itel and a Samsung phone, handbag and US$25. 

On the same day, Mpofu broke a lock to gain entry into Tinei Tauro's Chipindura Park premises and went away with an HP laptop and charger, two torches, glue bottle and bread. 

On March 11, the convict  shifted focus and went to Woodbrook North where he first unlawfully visited Bramwell Soka's homestead and went away with two hair clippers, handbag and bread. 

On the last count,he  removed iron roofing sheets and gained entry into Francis Mainoti's home and took a Lenovo laptop, Nokia phone, satchel and US$50. 

The magistrate however conditionally suspended 14 months.

Source - Byo24news

