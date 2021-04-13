Zimbabwe marks 41st anniversary

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE today marks the 41st anniversary of its independence from Britain, but just like last year, there are no celebrations.There is a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 and among the measures include limiting the number of people at gatherings.As a result the commemorations will be held without the usual festivities in accordance with World Health Organisation guidelines to minimise spread of Covid-19.The commemorations, which started on Friday, are being held under the theme Zim @41 Together, Growing the Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Wednesday confirmed the latest developments on the commemorations."Government wishes to inform the nation on the details of this year's 41st Independence celebrations," Mutsvangwa said."The 41st Independence commemorations are taking place in a climate of Covid-19 safety restrictions, therefore, a lot will happen virtually and congestion will be avoided. Our commemorations are treated as a season of celebration stretching into a number of days."The Independence Day celebrations kickstarted on Friday with the national attire design competition which was launched last year in December. The initiative was the brainchild of first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, who was working with the Women's Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development ministry.Yesterday a children's party was held at State House in Harare while ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution hosted parties in their respective provinces.A virtual concert to celebrate Independence Day was also held yesterday. Artistes from across genres performed from 6pm last night to 6am today.Today there will be an Independence Trophy football match between Dynamos and Highlanders which will be watched by only 50 officials and team members.The Independence Trophy will be presented by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who will be the guest of honour.