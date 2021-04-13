Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Olympiacos target Zimbabwe-linked Arsenal star

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is wanted on loan by Olympiacos, according to reports.

The home-grown talent was handed his Gunners debut as a teenager by Arsene Wenger, before impressing at Hoffenheim during the 2018-19 season.

But he has desperately struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta this term.

Nelson, 21, was wanted on loan by Hertha Berlin earlier this season, but believed that he should stay and fight for his place instead.

But, with further action having not been found, Football London claim that Greek giants Olympiacos want to borrow the talented winger for next season.

Nelson has made only two Premier League appearances this season, but hasn't even made the match day squad since November. His last taste of first-team action in any competition came against Newcastle in the FA Cup back in January.

Boss Arteta, 38, revealed at the end of the transfer window that Nelson wanted to stay and 'fight for his place'.

He said: "We ended up with a large squad at the end of the transfer market.

"We had a few plans in mind with Reiss. One of them was as well to send him on loan to get more minutes because of the competition we have upfront.

"The reality is he has been really good in training. He wants to stay here. He wants to fight for his place."

Despite his excellent training performances, Nelson has been limited to Under-23s football since that cup tie against Newcastle. He made six appearances in the PL2 this season, scoring twice.

Despite his lack of first-team football, Arsenal ARE expected to enter contract talks with Nelson in the coming weeks.

The England youth international's contract will have two years left to run come the summer.

Nelson, who is eligible to represent for Zimbabwe, is reportedly on the radar of Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, who is hoping to convince him to play for the country ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January.


Source - The Sun

