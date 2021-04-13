Minor drowns in a well

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A one year old girl allegedly fell in a 30 metre deep well and drowned while following her father at Charles claim mine, Bindura on Wednesday.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the sudden death of Winet Denis."I can confirm a sudden death by drowning of a one year old girl who fell into a deep well in a bid to follow her father who had left her in the custody of her 15 year old brother," Dhliwayo said.It is further alleged that the brother discovered the deceased's lifeless body in the well and retrieved it.When the father came he saw the corpse and filed a police report.Police warned people to protect their wells and to keep an eye on minors to avoid unnecessary loss of life.