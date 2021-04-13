Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dynamos beat Highlanders to clinch Independence Cup

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
Dynamos 2 - 0 Highlanders
Dynamos clinched the 2021 Independence Cup trophy after beating Highlanders 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The match, which marked the return of domestic football in the country after a year due Covid-19 pandemic, was played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare behind closed doors.

Both teams started well, maintaining possession, but it was the Glamour Boys who drew first blood to secure an early lead courtesy of Trevor Mavhunga's long range strike.

Bosso sought for an early response in the following moments but were continuously restricted at bay. Keith Mavhunga, however, got the first meaningful chance at goal for the side on minute 13 but the youngster's long range effort was punched away by goalkeeper Timone Mvula.

Tshilamoya came knocking again a few minutes later but Ray Lunga lost his footing inside the box.

Dynamos sought to ease the pressure on the 20th minute when Shadreck Nyahwa's through ball to King Nadolo caught Higlanders' backline off guard, which then forced Sibanda to come off his line and intercept the dangerous pass.

The action quickly swung to the other side, and it was Mavunga who almost restored parity on the half hour, only for his shot from an acute angle to be parried away by the keeper.

While Bosso continued to dominate the possession, Sibanda almost conceded another goal on the stroke of half-time when he gave away the ball inside his box to Albert Eonde before making a quick recovery.

Nonetheless, the Glamour Boys doubled the lead five minutes into the second half after Peter Muduhwa converted into his own net following a poor communication with the keeper

The introduction of Joel Ngodzo and Adrian Silla brought little impact in the Bosso's attack who were continously restricted by a high Dynamos back line.

Their only meaningful chance in the second half, however, came later in the game when Ngodzo's turn and shoot got a finger tip touch from Mvula to give the ball a slight deflection on its way to hit the post.

The scoreline remained unchanged at full-time as Dynamos won the trophy for a record nineth time.

Source - soccer24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cry my Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Minor drowns in a well

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Not yet Uhuru @41

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa splashes US$18 million on helicopter

8 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Mnangagwa moves to checkmate Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4209 Views

Zanu-PF MPs cry foul over forex accounts

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Fresh Covid-19 outbreak hits boarding schools

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Erroneous reports on Zapu resolution to recall former MPs

9 hrs ago | 674 Views

Why are you allowing Chief Justice Luke Malaba to be made a fool of?

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Varakashi: New agents of terrorism

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

Tertiary education should focus on quality, not quantity

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Kasukuwere was ready to die

9 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate among the highest in Africa?

9 hrs ago | 269 Views

We are like 'stray animals'

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe breaks law for US$50m Covid-19 vaccines loan

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Scottish-born, New Zealand-bred rugby star relishing Zimbabwe Sables dance

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

Olympiacos target Zimbabwe-linked Arsenal star

10 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Bosso, Dembare renew rivalry

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zapu explodes ahead of congress

10 hrs ago | 590 Views

Wife bashes husband's married mistress

10 hrs ago | 942 Views

Gwanda villagers build dams

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Police arrest Hwange community leader

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Hwange school neglected two years after storm

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

World Vision pumps water into Mangwe

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Albert Nyathi salutes fans

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Italy offers cyber security training in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Police chief sued over 'fishy' arrest

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Police brutalise MDC Alliance activists

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa dines with MDC ally, ZCTU

10 hrs ago | 822 Views

San community appeals for school fees assistance

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP goes up to US$24 billion

10 hrs ago | 282 Views

US$4000 to join Zimbabwe Saints

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mthwakazi vows to proceed with Independence Day protest

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe's liberation pilgrimage

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

New farmers revel in land reform glory

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Chamisa of sabotage

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa confident of 2023 victory

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chamisa's MDC orders all councils to slash rates

10 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe plans to produce 100 MW from wind

10 hrs ago | 59 Views

Rare Uhuru Cup promises fireworks

10 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs blocking from opening nostro accounts'

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe marks 41st anniversary

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

The lame duck approach to gukurahundi genocide: A case of stitching rear opening of alimentary canal to cure diarrhoea

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Things to know by a beginner when engaging in Agen bola

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

Notorious buglar jailed

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Covid-19 in schools: Situation under control

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Painful policies pay off, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days