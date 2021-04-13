Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

13-year-old boy hangs self

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 13-YEAR-OLD boy from Maphisa, Matobo District in Matabeleland South was found hanging from a tree branch after going missing for five days.

Busisa Lunga left home on April 11 around 4PM to round up donkeys at Msetshane grazing lands but never returned home.

His uncle, whom he lived with, informed other villagers the next day upon realising that Busisa had not returned home. Matabeleland South Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident that left villagers in shock.

"I can confirm that Busisa Lunga, 13 years old was found hanging from a tree branch on April 16, five days after he had been reported missing," said Insp Mangena.

She said his uncle Mr Mthunzi Lunga informed villagers on April 12 leading to a search.

"Villagers continued searching for him until his body was discovered hanging from a tree in Msetshane grazing lands on April 16 at around 6PM," said Insp Mangena.

"A report was made to the police and the body was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem. Busisa did not have any bruises on him and did not leave a suicide note to inform people on why he hanged himself."

Insp Mangena urged parents and guardians to give themselves time to talk to children and find out if there is anything bothering them and also offer counselling from time to time.

"Busisa did not live with his biological parents and it seems something must have been bothering him for him to commit suicide,'' said Insp Mangena.

"Therefore, I urge guardians to sit down and talk to children every now and then and give them counselling to avoid scenarios where children fail to talk to someone and end up taking their own lives," said Insp Mangena.

Sources close to the family said the boy had not been emotionally well since the death of his mother in January.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Excessive taxation driving fuel prices up

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Unresolved economic issues for 2021

1 hr ago | 32 Views

'41 years of Independence or 41 years of ZANU PF Oppression?'

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

View from Up Here

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZINARA diverts road fund from Mutare City Council to Government

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Top 3 Considerations for the Best Slot

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chamisa says he is more patriotic than Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

Chiwenga taskforce takes over MDC-run councils

4 hrs ago | 984 Views

LSZ deregisters Bulawayo lawyer for double-dipping

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

NRZ awaits govt relaxation of lockdown measures to resume commuter trains

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

MDC Alliance activist burnt with acid in police cells

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

We've long neglected war vets, says Mnangagwa's govt

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

BCC plans smart city housing programme

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bulawayo city only has 8 meter readers

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Govt ups COVID-19 tests in schools

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF brutality could plunge Zimbabwe into Mozambique chaos

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe heightens surveillance against Avian influenza

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Striking teachers will lose benefits

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Undenge freed from jail

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

RG Masango trial resumes

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa commends his wife

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Opposition MPs confront Ziyambi

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dynamos beat Highlanders to clinch Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Cry my Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 999 Views

Minor drowns in a well

19 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Not yet Uhuru @41

22 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa splashes US$18 million on helicopter

23 hrs ago | 5979 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days