MDC Alliance activist burnt with acid in police cells

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE of the two MDC Alliance activists arrested last week soon after attending party vice-chairperson Job Sikhala's trial in Harare, claims he sustained facial burns when suspected State security agents sprayed him with a substance which looked like sulphuric acid while in police custody.Lengwani Mavhunga made the claim during his bail application at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Saturday.Mavhunga was arrested alongside Munyaradzi Mafararikwa at Copacabana bus terminus in the central business district for allegedly obstructing the free movement of traffic.Both Mavhunga and Mafararikwa claimed they were tortured while in police cells.Their lawyer Webster Jiti told the court that his clients were severely injured and must be released unconditionally.Jiti further told the court that the police officers, who accompanied the duo to hospital, initially refused to remove handcuffs to allow medical doctors to examine their injuries, but only co-operated after hospital staff protested.The two were remanded at their hospital beds under prison guard to tomorrow for bail ruling.It is alleged that on April 15, the two and their accomplices, who are still at large, disturbed the flow of traffic at Copacabana after they dumped garbage in the middle of the road, leading to their arrest