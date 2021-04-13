Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mourinho sacked

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho with the club on course to miss out on Champions League football this season.

Mourinho, 58, replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 but has now been dismissed after a dismal domestic campaign and failure in the Europa League.

The bombshell axing comes less than a week before Tottenham are set to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It has been claimed that coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are set to take the reins for the rest of the season.

Source - Daily Mail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mavima bullies Smeĺly, vows to send her to jail

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa preaches unity

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

80% pupils fail to access education

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Hybrid bulls for Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

WATCH: Kaynine studios funds Holyten's Pandichamuka video

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Skiing in the Dolomites

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Main Characteristics of The Smallest СubeSat Cameras

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Excessive taxation driving fuel prices up

11 hrs ago | 801 Views

Unresolved economic issues for 2021

11 hrs ago | 444 Views

'41 years of Independence or 41 years of ZANU PF Oppression?'

12 hrs ago | 558 Views

View from Up Here

12 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZINARA diverts road fund from Mutare City Council to Government

12 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Top 3 Considerations for the Best Slot

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa says he is more patriotic than Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Chiwenga taskforce takes over MDC-run councils

14 hrs ago | 1896 Views

LSZ deregisters Bulawayo lawyer for double-dipping

14 hrs ago | 918 Views

NRZ awaits govt relaxation of lockdown measures to resume commuter trains

14 hrs ago | 255 Views

MDC Alliance activist burnt with acid in police cells

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

We've long neglected war vets, says Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 645 Views

BCC plans smart city housing programme

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bulawayo city only has 8 meter readers

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Govt ups COVID-19 tests in schools

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF brutality could plunge Zimbabwe into Mozambique chaos

14 hrs ago | 1430 Views

13-year-old boy hangs self

14 hrs ago | 945 Views

Zimbabwe heightens surveillance against Avian influenza

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Striking teachers will lose benefits

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

Undenge freed from jail

14 hrs ago | 727 Views

RG Masango trial resumes

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa commends his wife

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Opposition MPs confront Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 558 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days