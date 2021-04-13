Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

80% pupils fail to access education

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OVER 80 percent internally displaced persons' children in cyclone prone areas in eastern Zimbabwe have been struggling to access education, the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) has said.

This comes after Cyclone Idai hit the provinces of Manicaland and Masvingo in 2019, bringing torrential rains and winds that caused flash flooding and subsequent destruction of homes. Hundreds of people were killed.

The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), which is being supported by the government and United Nations and USAid and various development partners, established that for the months of February and March an average of at least 80 percent of children at all levels of schooling were facing constraints in getting education.

The DTM follows the phased re-opening of schools which began with examination classes on March 15 while the rest of the pupils returned to school on March 22.

According to the DTM, in February and March, in Chimanimani 84 percent of pupils had no money to pay school fees, 60 percent endured bad terrain, distance and transport constraints and 15 percent lacked learning materials.

"Education challenges for primary school children included 40 percent without teaching and learning material, insufficient infrastructure and one percent of lack of teachers.

"For secondary school children, 76 percent did not have school fees, 33 percent had family and other priorities and 33 percent insufficient infrastructure," reads the DTM.

"In Buhera, 87 percent of pre-school children lacked money to pay school fees, 54 percent reported bad terrain and transport constraints, nine percent lacked learning materials. 77 percent of secondary school going children did not have money to pay school fees, 42 percent had family priorities and 22 percent lacked teachers.

"In Chipinge, 93 percent of pre-school going children and 89 percent at secondary level did not have funds for school fees while 76 percent had family and other priorities inhibiting them from attaining education and 22 percent lacked teaching material."

The eastern parts of Zimbabwe have in recent years been prone to harsh weather conditions as evidenced by tropical cyclones Idai, Charlane and Eloise which affected a large number of people between 2019 and 2021.

From February 22 to March 5, in close coordination with the local authorities, the United Nations migration agency conducted the return, reintegration and recovery survey in the form of a multi-sectoral village assessment of 434 villages.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mavima bullies Smeĺly, vows to send her to jail

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa preaches unity

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Hybrid bulls for Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mourinho sacked

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Kaynine studios funds Holyten's Pandichamuka video

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Skiing in the Dolomites

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

Main Characteristics of The Smallest СubeSat Cameras

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Excessive taxation driving fuel prices up

11 hrs ago | 804 Views

Unresolved economic issues for 2021

11 hrs ago | 444 Views

'41 years of Independence or 41 years of ZANU PF Oppression?'

12 hrs ago | 558 Views

View from Up Here

12 hrs ago | 404 Views

ZINARA diverts road fund from Mutare City Council to Government

12 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Top 3 Considerations for the Best Slot

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa says he is more patriotic than Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chiwenga taskforce takes over MDC-run councils

14 hrs ago | 1902 Views

LSZ deregisters Bulawayo lawyer for double-dipping

14 hrs ago | 918 Views

NRZ awaits govt relaxation of lockdown measures to resume commuter trains

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

MDC Alliance activist burnt with acid in police cells

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

We've long neglected war vets, says Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 647 Views

BCC plans smart city housing programme

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Bulawayo city only has 8 meter readers

14 hrs ago | 304 Views

Govt ups COVID-19 tests in schools

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF brutality could plunge Zimbabwe into Mozambique chaos

14 hrs ago | 1432 Views

13-year-old boy hangs self

14 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwe heightens surveillance against Avian influenza

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

Striking teachers will lose benefits

14 hrs ago | 517 Views

Undenge freed from jail

14 hrs ago | 730 Views

RG Masango trial resumes

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa commends his wife

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

Opposition MPs confront Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 560 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days