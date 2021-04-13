Mavima bullies Smeĺly, vows to send her to jail

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Midlands Provincial Minister, Larry Mavima has come under fire from women groups for allegedly openly boasting causing recent arrest of Gweru businesswoman, Dr Smeĺly Dube while threatening to take over all her business interests.

Mavima, who is also reportedly targeting to wrestle away Tebekwe Mine from the business woman is said to have invited the "recently fired" head Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu), Tabani Mpofu to the Midlands and ordered the arrest of Dube."He is boasting that he wants to deal with Dube and has interests in her mining ventures. He recently ordered the arrest of Dube and sought to have her chucked out of the hospital where she was admitted directing doctors to take her to Shurugwi female prison, he is a coward bully who is targeting women," said one women who has benefited from Dube charity works.Mavima once worked closely with Dube during the construction of the Zanu-PF Midlands conference center before they later fall out. He is said to be going around telling his compatriots that he will not leave office without sending Dube to jail."They said the two fell out after Dube sued Mavima over some comments he made in the press soon after he assumed office in 2019.Dube was arrested by Sacu last month and remanded in a private hospital where she was receiving treatment. She is now out after being granted $100000 bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, who dressed down Sacu, the Ministry of Local Government and the police over her arrest.She was charged of acquiring state land illegallyBut Mavhima is said to have been pushing doctors to order the release of Dube from the hospital so that she can be held in remand prison in Shurugwi."He has been bullying Doctors and have threatened to blacklist the hospital which adimitted Dube when she was receiving treatment," said another woman.He has for long been hiding behind other names like Owen Ncube while he was pushing his agenda to invade Tebekwe Mine in Shurugwi.This was after he realized that his own mine in Shurugwi has not been productive.Dube refused to respond to question saying the matter was before the courts."I don't want to be dragged into your politics, and besides, the matter is before the courts," Dube said.Mavima was nor reachable for comment.