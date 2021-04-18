Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Strong warning sent to Police officers

by Shelton Muchena
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned its overzealous members against smashing vehicle windscreens and use of metal spikes in order to effect arrests on Mshikashika. The ZRP made it clear  that such conduct by members of the Police is criminal and unacceptable.


In a  memorandum seen by Bulawayo 24 reporter which was addressed to all officers-in-charge of police stations in Mbare district. The officer commanding Mbare district said that he was concerned by reports that some police officers in the district are continuing to smash windscreens and to use spikes despite earlier directives ordering them to stop.

The Officer commanding police Mbare district made it clear that errant police officers who continue smashing windscreens and using spikes will face disciplinary action.

On the 4th of January 2021 Minister of home affairs Honorable Kazembe Kazembe while addressing the media on the state of affairs during the current Covid-19 lockdown period, described the incident as "disturbing".

"My ministry strongly condemns acts of misconduct by police officers which tarnish the image of the government and the police in particular.

"The widely circulated social media clip of a police officer who allegedly struck a baby with a baton stick is a cause for concern.

"I have directed the Commissioner General of Police to take stern action against these and any other errant police officers," he said.

Kazembe said the smashing of vehicle windscreens or windows by police officers contradicted expected government norms.

"The Commissioner General of Police has assured me that this message will be cascaded to all Police Commanders for the conscientisation of their members," he said.

The minister went on to warn bars, restaurants and retail shop owners who continue to operate in direct violation of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

He also urged locals not to abuse the privilege to convene for funerals by respecting the maximum number of attendants which is currently set at 30.

"Police officers will move around all suburbs, shopping centres and even check houses to account for transgressions against Covid-19 regulations and other criminal activities.

"Organisers of such events will face the wrath of the law and risk losing their licences," he said.

Source - Shelton Muchena

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Businessman reports 'connected' Bulawayo High Court Judge to JSC

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mavima bullies Smeĺly, vows to send her to jail

5 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa preaches unity

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

80% pupils fail to access education

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hybrid bulls for Gwanda

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mourinho sacked

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

WATCH: Kaynine studios funds Holyten's Pandichamuka video

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

Skiing in the Dolomites

12 hrs ago | 379 Views

Main Characteristics of The Smallest СubeSat Cameras

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Excessive taxation driving fuel prices up

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

Unresolved economic issues for 2021

14 hrs ago | 477 Views

'41 years of Independence or 41 years of ZANU PF Oppression?'

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

View from Up Here

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZINARA diverts road fund from Mutare City Council to Government

15 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Top 3 Considerations for the Best Slot

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chamisa says he is more patriotic than Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Chiwenga taskforce takes over MDC-run councils

17 hrs ago | 2029 Views

LSZ deregisters Bulawayo lawyer for double-dipping

17 hrs ago | 996 Views

NRZ awaits govt relaxation of lockdown measures to resume commuter trains

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

MDC Alliance activist burnt with acid in police cells

17 hrs ago | 1128 Views

We've long neglected war vets, says Mnangagwa's govt

17 hrs ago | 672 Views

BCC plans smart city housing programme

17 hrs ago | 649 Views

Bulawayo city only has 8 meter readers

17 hrs ago | 313 Views

Govt ups COVID-19 tests in schools

17 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF brutality could plunge Zimbabwe into Mozambique chaos

17 hrs ago | 1509 Views

13-year-old boy hangs self

17 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zimbabwe heightens surveillance against Avian influenza

17 hrs ago | 199 Views

Striking teachers will lose benefits

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Undenge freed from jail

17 hrs ago | 782 Views

RG Masango trial resumes

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa commends his wife

17 hrs ago | 348 Views

Opposition MPs confront Ziyambi

17 hrs ago | 592 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days