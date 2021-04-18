Strong warning sent to Police officers

News / National

by Shelton Muchena

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned its overzealous members against smashing vehicle windscreens and use of metal spikes in order to effect arrests on Mshikashika. The ZRP made it clear that such conduct by members of the Police is criminal and unacceptable.

In a memorandum seen by Bulawayo 24 reporter which was addressed to all officers-in-charge of police stations in Mbare district. The officer commanding Mbare district said that he was concerned by reports that some police officers in the district are continuing to smash windscreens and to use spikes despite earlier directives ordering them to stop.The Officer commanding police Mbare district made it clear that errant police officers who continue smashing windscreens and using spikes will face disciplinary action.On the 4th of January 2021 Minister of home affairs Honorable Kazembe Kazembe while addressing the media on the state of affairs during the current Covid-19 lockdown period, described the incident as "disturbing"."My ministry strongly condemns acts of misconduct by police officers which tarnish the image of the government and the police in particular."The widely circulated social media clip of a police officer who allegedly struck a baby with a baton stick is a cause for concern."I have directed the Commissioner General of Police to take stern action against these and any other errant police officers," he said.Kazembe said the smashing of vehicle windscreens or windows by police officers contradicted expected government norms."The Commissioner General of Police has assured me that this message will be cascaded to all Police Commanders for the conscientisation of their members," he said.The minister went on to warn bars, restaurants and retail shop owners who continue to operate in direct violation of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.He also urged locals not to abuse the privilege to convene for funerals by respecting the maximum number of attendants which is currently set at 30."Police officers will move around all suburbs, shopping centres and even check houses to account for transgressions against Covid-19 regulations and other criminal activities."Organisers of such events will face the wrath of the law and risk losing their licences," he said.