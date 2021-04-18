Govt floats Gwayi-Shangani tender

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Government has floated a tender for the construction of the 260km Gwayi-Shangani Dam-Bulawayo pipeline, which marks the implementation of the Second Phase of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP).The Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction and completion has been made a top priority and this year Government allocated $4,5 billion towards the project, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.The massive water project, which is set to address Bulawayo's perennial water crisis, is being implemented in three phases with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) engineering the project.The construction of the pipeline will be followed by the construction of the bulk water abstraction infrastructure on the Zambezi River and linkage to the Gwayi-Shangani Dam.Government is inviting bids for the construction of the pipeline route. Local contractors will be divided into sections to speed up the works. In a statement, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement yesterday said it was opening up the tender for the construction of the pipeline.The bidding is only open to local companies."The Government of Zimbabwe is implementing the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project which has three phases. Phase One is the ongoing construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and Phase Two is the construction of a 260km pipeline and pumping stations linking the Gwayi-Shangani Dam to Bulawayo," read the statement."The Third Phase is the construction of the bulk water abstraction infrastructure on the Zambezi River and a linkage to the Gwayi-Shangani Dam. The Government of Zimbabwe allocated resources to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement to commence the implementation of Phase Two during the 2021 financial year."According to the statement, Zinwa as the engineer for the project, is inviting suitable companies to construct the pipeline. The Ministry said it will be compulsory for prospective bidders to visit the site between May 13 and June 16, 2021.Prospective bidders will be expected to meet on the stated dates at Nkulumane Complex along Masiyephambili Drive in Bulawayo where they will be led to Cowdray Park where the pipeline ends and proceed to Nyamandlovu up to Gwayi Shangani Dam site.The Ministry said tender bids will be closed on June 16, 2021 at 10am.