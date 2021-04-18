Victoria Falls songstress, collabos Vusa Mkhaya

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based Afro-fusion songstress, Cingi (born Cinginkosi Ncube) is preparing to release a single titled Ngikhuseliwe which features veteran imbube singer, Vusa Mkhaya.This is the second time Cingi has worked with Vusa Mkhaya as she was also part of the Masiyephambili track which was spearheaded by the Austria-based artiste. Cingi said the forthcoming single is all about one learning to stand on their own."My entire project is all about one learning to stand their ground and embrace their identity, potential and self-worth. I hope that Ngikhuseliwe which means I'm protected, speaks to someone as much as it did to me."This track will definitely uplift and empower many," Cingi said.Cingi who is inspired by singers such as Zahara, Simphiwe Dana, Ami Faku and Lira, said after the launch of the single, she will work on her debut album that was stalled by the pandemic. Although she fuses her music with bits of house, afro-pop and Afro-soul, the musician who has had stints with Joyful Praise Choir and MSU Gospel Choir, said her main genre is Afro-fusion.Cingi has five singles, three with SmokeyP and two with Orion Music.