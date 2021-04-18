Mnangagwa's govt to intensify Commonwealth readmission efforts

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT yesterday said it would re-intensify re-engagement efforts with the Commonwealth in order to ensure its readmission to the group of former British colonies.This was revealed by acting Foreign Affairs minister Amon Murwira, who told NewsDay that no timeframe had been set for Zimbabwe's readmission."Yes, we are seized with the issue of readmittance, but there is no timetable on that. What is on the table is the re-engagement policy. Zimbabwe will not tire to be a good global citizen," he said."We will strive to be at peace with anyone as we pursue inclusivity in all our dealings with other countries."Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2002 after it violated the Harare Declaration and opted out of the group the following year under the late former President Robert Mugabe's government.Meanwhile, Defence and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday sent a message of solidarity to the people of Cuba on the occasion of the Communist Party of Cuba's Eighth Congress."Zanu-PF stands in active solidarity with the PCC and the entire revolutionary people of the Republic of Cuba for their steadfast commitment to the revolutionary principles which has made it possible to achieve this milestone despite sustained threats and hostility from unrepentant imperialist forces which continue to keep illegal sanctions on the peoples of Cuba in a desperate and futile attempt to undermine your sovereignty and right to self-determination."Indeed, under the PCC, the unity and continuity of the Cuban revolution is guaranteed," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.