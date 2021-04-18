Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa film wins award in Brazil

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A DOCUMENTARY about MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa based on the compelling story of the country's 2018 presidential election has won the Best Feature Documentary in Brazil's Its True Film Festival.

Directed by Danish Camilla Nielsson, the documentary titled ‘President' provides an up and comprehensive look at how the 2018 elections were allegedly rigged by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime.

"Last night, our film President won an award for the best documentary at the Its True film in Brazil," Camilla posted on twitter.

"Obrigado Thank You we are happy and honoured."

The documentary begins with an historic change of leadership in both the country's main political parties, following the 2017 coup.

In the documentary, Camilla provided an up close and comprehensive look at Zimbabwe's supposedly "free, fair, and credible" elections in 2018.

The people had a glimmer of hope in 2018 when Chamisa, a young and charismatic opposition politician took over the leadership of the main opposition MDC Alliance.

Camilla and her crew followed Chamisa and his campaign team in the four weeks leading up to the election.

Chamisa, then 40, was seen as the man who could finally deliver on the hollow promises that Zanu-PF has been making to the nation for decades.

The feature film does not just focus on the campaign leading up to the election.

Nielsson pieces together horrifying cell phone videos showing citizens being threatened by their own government and those who are meant to protect them.

The President also focuses on the legal battle that followed the election as Chamisa and his team pore over documents that definitively prove that the election results were tampered with.

Source - newzimbabwe

