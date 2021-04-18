Sangoma arrested for concealing US$2,7m robber

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BUHERA traditional healer (sangoma) has been arrested for providing shelter to a robber wanted in connection with a US$2,7 million heist.The sangoma, Shadreck Tadira (58), his wife Margaret Mutaka (49) of Chief Nyashanu, and two accomplices Vongai Majoko (42) and Nyarai Murapa (43) yesterday appeared separately before Harare magistrates Judith Taruvinga and Dennis Mangosi.The four were granted $5 000 bail each and the matter was remanded to May 5.Allegations were that in January this year, police were on a manhunt for Patrick Matengambiri, who had committed a US$2,7 million robbery.Detectives went to look for him at the accused persons' residence, where he was hiding, only to discover that he had escaped.The money had been hidden in the garden and in February this year, Matengambiri asked Mutaka to dig it out and give it to his wife, Ester Mutesvu, who gave the accused persons US$1 600 as a token of appreciation for giving her husband refuge.It is alleged that Matengambiri, who is still at large, gave Murapa and Majoro US$65 000 which they used to buy him a house in Aspindale, Harare.The duo also bought a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, which they registered in the name of Majoko.They were arrested in Avondale, Harare, in a high-speed chase by the police.Murapa and Majoro were represented by Tungamirai Chakurira.