Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robbers storm Zanu-PF official's home, burn his backside

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Mutoko have arrested five suspected armed robbers who besieged the home of a top Zanu-PF official and renowned businessman, Zano Kahuni, and tortured him with a hot iron before robbing him of US$130 cash.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the armed robbery, adding that the suspects had since been arrested.

"The suspects hired a vehicle from Chitungwiza and did not tell the driver of their mission. He only realised that he was being used in a robbery case and while seated in the car alone, he phoned police in Harare about what was going on," Mwanza said.

"He tipped the police about the road he would use. Police in Harare mounted a roadblock at Shamva tollgate and arrested them while on the way back."

It is alleged that on April 12 at around 7pm, the five suspects approached Kahuni's employees and force-marched them to where their employer was having supper with his wife.

The suspects tied all the victims with a rope and demanded money. They were given US$130 and $90, but they demanded more saying they knew Kahuni had collected rentals from his shops. They took the businessman to his bedroom and burnt him with an electric iron.

They then took away a plasma TV, cellphones, blankets, groceries and 25 pairs of shoes before leaving the homestead.

"The vehicle was intercepted and all the property was recovered," Mwanza said.

The suspects are Ravrage Chigagwe (34), Willot Kapikinyu (39), Godwin Mutahwani (25), Faro Maronda (43) and John Muremu (21).

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

7 robbers pounce on Gweru family

53 mins ago | 88 Views

Mthwakazi leader fears for his life

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa camp fissures widen

2 hrs ago | 854 Views

Jonathan Moyo rues lost opportunity to grab Gukurahundi dossier

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Arubi earns Sundowns coach respect

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Madhuku says Patriotic Bill mustn't be allowed

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

$6m 'theft' haunts Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Retailers squeal over protectionist policies

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Zanu-PF govt has failed democratic test'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo records drop in diarrhoea cases

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Hwange coal mining saga

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Zimbabwe's media landscape remains treacherous'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sangoma arrested for concealing US$2,7m robber

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa film wins award in Brazil

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Govt scraps nurses' night allowances

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

US rubbishes Mnangagwa's Polad?

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

No to govt bullying, says teachers

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to intensify Commonwealth readmission efforts

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence storm

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Victoria Falls songstress, collabos Vusa Mkhaya

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Soldier ties note in full military honour

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Govt floats Gwayi-Shangani tender

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso defender takes positives from loss

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chiwenga calls for increased vaccine uptake

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Vehicle imports tumble more than 60%

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa's wife interfered with The Herald Editor's job

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Matonga in new Zanu-PF war vets wing

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Strong warning sent to Police officers

13 hrs ago | 3229 Views

Businessman reports 'connected' Bulawayo High Court Judge to JSC

13 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Mavima bullies Smeĺly, vows to send her to jail

16 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Mnangagwa preaches unity

16 hrs ago | 951 Views

80% pupils fail to access education

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

Hybrid bulls for Gwanda

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mourinho sacked

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

WATCH: Kaynine studios funds Holyten's Pandichamuka video

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

Skiing in the Dolomites

23 hrs ago | 454 Views

Main Characteristics of The Smallest СubeSat Cameras

23 hrs ago | 398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days