7 robbers pounce on Gweru family

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Seven unidentified men pounced on a Gweru family where they robbed and rapped two females yesterday in Gweru.Jabulani Matsveru (51) was seated with her daughter Dephane Matsveru (18 ) and her friend when the accused persons stormed into the house armed with knives catapults and iron bars.The victims were ordered to lie down before two of the robbers took Matsveru to her bedroom and took turns to rape her while the other two took her friend and raped her as well.Sources close to the investigations told Bulawayo 24 .com that the accused persons assaulted Matsveru using iron bars before searching the house and took cellphones and US$400 and ZW$8000.The matter is being investigated under Gweru Central RRB 4655372.