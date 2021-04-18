Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill sails through National Assembly

by Staff reporter
The Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sailed through the National Assembly this afternoon after it received an overwhelming two thirds majority votes in support of its passage.

At least 191 MPs predominantly from Zanu-PF voted for its passage while 22 legislators voted against it.

The Bill seeks to remove a clause on running mates, extend women's quota by two more terms, extend the tenure of medically fit judges beyond 70 years of age and also give impetus to Government' devolution agenda.

Legislators from the ruling Zanu-PF burst into song soon after Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda directed its Third reading after telling them that the number of votes satisfied the requirements of the Constitution that it must have two thirds majority.

The Bill now awaits transmission to Senate.

Source - the herald

