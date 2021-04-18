Zimbabwean woman dies in SA, family appealing for aid to repatriate body

News / National

by Staff reporter

The family of a Zimbabwean woman who died in Pretoria, South Africa last month is appealing for financial aid from well wishers after it has failed to raise 17 000 Rands required by the funeral parlour to repatriate the body.Tatenda Mutengwa (22) of Chiweshe, Mukodzongi Village under Chief Negomo was staying alone in Pretoria at the time of her death on March 17.The deceased body is currently being held in a SA mortuary.Family spokesperson Mr Albert Mushore said all the necessary documents have been processed from both the Zimbabwe and SA side."I can confirm that we lost a sister last month who was based in SA after a long illness."A Zimbabwean based in SA managed to have the body placed in mortuary and assisted us to secure necessary documents required to bring the body home to its place of burial in Chiweshe."How ever, we are failing to raise 17 000 Rands required for her repatriation. We are appealing for assistance from well wishers," said Mr Mushore.Mazowe Central legislator Cde Sydney Chidamba said he is ready to assist in every way possible."Its unfortunate I have heard about this issue and none of the family members have approached me for assistance. I am prepared to assist in the best way I can."Mr Mushore can be contacted on the following mobile number +263772310032.