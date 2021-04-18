Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Health Ministry launches Covid-19 App

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has launched the ZimCovidSafe App, which was created to help members of the public ascertain if they have been exposed to the deadly virus and when they should seek health care.

Users of this application which can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play or Apple Store are asked a series of questions and responses are used to determine if one is at risk of Covid-19.

The app recognises what might be Covid-19 symptoms and determines if one should continue monitoring symptoms or seek treatment.

The Ministry of  Health and Child Care  says downloading the app is one more thing people  can do to help  limit the spread of Covid-19  in addition to wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

"The Ministry is proud to present to members of the public an application called ZimCovidSafe. This application also directs users to the nearest Covid-19 testing and vaccination centers depending on location. It also gives easy access to live statistics and covid-19 updates tracking the numbers if tests done, recoveries and the death toll," says the Ministry.

"Users will will be able to access information on their level of risk based on past contacts, places visited and symptoms."

As at 19 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 37 859 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 35 031 recoveries and 1 553 deaths.

To date, a total of 280 568 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Source - chroncile

