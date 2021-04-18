Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo prioritises schools in master plan

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
BULAWAYO needs an additional 52 pre-schools and more learning institutions to meet the growing population.

In the Bulawayo City Council's (BCC) 2021-2033 Masterplan proposal, the city fathers highlighted that there is a shortage of learning institutions, with the Early Childhood Development (ECD) group needing more facilities.

"The proposed master plan aims at ensuring that provision is made for adequate social and community facilities to meet the city's growing population during the plan period.

"On the development of ECD facilities to meet the needs of communities, 52 schools need to be provided during this period," the local authority said.

BCC said there is a need for more primary schools in residential areas.

"Primary schools and other ancillary facilities within the residential neighbourhoods are needed," said BCC.

The local authority said the development of a range of tertiary education facilities designed to meet the needs of school leavers and adults under continuous education is also a priority under the city's proposed projects.

"In particular, the council will support the development of government vocational training colleges and skills training centres," reads the proposed master plan.

To emphasise its prioritisation of construction of schools, the local authority pegged building of schools throughout all the three phases.

Phase One is dubbed the priority projects development category with schools topping the list of important projects.

"Other priority projects under this phase include construction of clinics, main bus terminus, roads upgrading and gazetting of new boundaries for the city," proposed BCC.

Apart from building schools in new areas, phase two has other projects that include construction of a new sanitary landfill, demarcation of Umvumila industrial area and preparation of detailed layouts.

The city council said residents and implementing institutions shall be responsible for monitoring the progress of the suggested projects.

"Monitoring plan implementation involves measuring the extent to which the implementation plans of proposals in meeting the set goals and objectives of the plan.

"The monitoring process shall be responsible for all residents and implementing institutions," reads the plan.

The plan, according to the local authority, should be a management tool for providing information to departments to assist in decision-making and check on performance.

Source - dailynews

