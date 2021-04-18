Jailed Mthwakazi activists in freedom bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

LAWYERS representing incarcerated Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists have applied for bail at the High Court.The application comes after several efforts to secure the freedom of the secessionist party members at the magistrate court hit a snag.The nine activists, who have spent more than a month in remand prison, are facing charges of public violence and participating in an unlawful demonstration. They were further remanded in custody to April 28."We applied for bail last week at the High Court. We are still waiting for a set-down date for the bail application hearing," Nqobani Sithole from Abammeli Lawyers for Human Rights said.The jailed activists include MRP national league chairperson Sibongile Banda, Busi Moyo, council of elders representative Tinos Nkomo, MRP youth chairperson Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livson Ncube, Maxwell Nkosi, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.MRP activists stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting the alleged harassment of their leader Mqondisi Moyo by State security agents.Police had to fire warning shots to deter the protesters who were threatening to invade the police building.After the incident the nine were arrested.