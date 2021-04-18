Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
The National Assembly passed the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 2 on Tuesday, giving President Emmerson Mnangagwa new sweeping powers to appoint judges without public scrutiny and extend their term of office after reaching retirement age.

The vote, carried by a 191 to 22 majority, came after a judicial-approved purge of the main opposition MDC Alliance MPs, who continue to face rapid expulsions from Parliament and replacements by pliant members from the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T, a Zanu-PF surrogate.

There were, however, signs of a growing rebellion in the Mwonzora camp after four aligned MPs, including deputy leader Thokozani Khupe, Nomvula Mguni, Phelela Masuku, and Paurina Mpariwa joined Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance lawmakers and voted against the amendment which will also kill the "running mate" clause, and allow Mnangagwa to appoint his deputies, instead of elected vice presidents.

The Chamisa MPs who rejected the alterations include Livingstone Chimina, Patrick Dube, Joel Gabuza, Innocent Gonese, Shapespear Hamauswa, Norman Allan Markham, Phelela Masuku, Daniel Molokela, Edwin Mushoriwa, Stella Ndlovu, Jacob Nyokanhete, Tose Wesley Sansole, Trevor Saruwaka, Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, Jane Nicola Watson, Jasmine Toffa, Illos Nyoni, and David Tekeshe.

The Bill now returns to the Senate, where Morgen Komichi, the chairman of MDC-T, previously voted against it – before heading to Mnangagwa's desk for his assent.

Critics say the changes are a "dangerous" gambit by the ruling Zanu-PF party to concentrate and consolidate power for Mnangagwa, who toppled the late former president Robert Mugabe in a military coup in 2017.

The amended charter will allow Mnangagwa, with non-binding suggestions from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), to elevate sitting judges to higher courts without subjecting them to public interviews.

It also gives him the power to extend by up to 5 years contracts of judges serving in the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court who have reached the retirement age of 70 "subject to a favourable medical report."

Tendai Biti, MDC Alliance vice president, took aim at "Zanu-PF [and its] MDC-T surrogates" for passing a "viciously mutilated Constitutional Amendment No. 2 that seeks to extend Chief Justice Luke Malaba's term."

Mabala's retirement clock strikes on May 15 when he turns 70, and it is widely expected that, in line with the adjustments, Mnangagwa will cheerfully renew his term after the Chief Justice delivered a controversial electoral victory for him over Chamisa in 2018.

Biti said the Constitution, approved overwhelmingly by Zimbabweans across the political divide in a 2013 referendum, was "sacrosanct and should not be a tool for authoritarian consolidation."

He vowed: "We will fight this abomination. Emmerson's disrespect of the constitution and total violation of decency and the rule of law sets him apart as the greatest existential threat to the Zimbabwe State. In three years, Zimbabwe has descended into a little outpost of fascism and state failure, thanks to politics of greed, violence, and idiocy."

Khupe's refusal to join colleagues and vote with Zanu-PF despite a whipping system puts her on a renewed collision course with her boss after a bitter fallout last December when she lost the MDC-T presidency to Mwonzora in a congress marred by violence and ballot fraud.

A spokesman said Khupe voted "against the amendment because, in her view, it is a violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution."

"What's wrong about a judge who is going to preside over our maters to be publicly interviewed for all to be convinced that indeed this person is fit to hold the position that they seek? asked MDC-T Senator Khaliphani Phugeni, a Khupe ally.

He said erasing the public interviews process for judges and putting the responsibility solely in the hands of Mnangagwa did not augur well for the independence of the judiciary.

"You look at the devolution deal, it's completely watered down. That's not the devolution that our people voted for. So Dr. Khupe said she could not be part of that," Phugeni told ZimLive.

He added: "On the women side, the constitution says there should be 50-50 gender representation in Parliament or in all institutions of the State. Now look at what they are doing, we are going with a piecemeal approach, we are basically saying, no, we are just going to extend your quota, which does not go anywhere near 50 percent."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage challenges search warrant

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Hansole to empower ICT youths

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere's daughter divorce hubbies

14 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF chefs, police clash over gold claims

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Teachers scoff at 'toxic' salary award

15 mins ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF activists invade Anglican Church farm

16 mins ago | 20 Views

BCC to build residential flats for employees

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Police block Mthwakazi demo

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe independence is now a senior bachelor!

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe: From jewel of Africa to laughing stock

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Constitutional amendments betray independence

20 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabweans must resist imperialists' machinations'

21 mins ago | 12 Views

Embassy tribalism exposed!

21 mins ago | 31 Views

Mwonzora snubs 'disloyal' Masvingo mayor

21 mins ago | 79 Views

Bosso target another signing

22 mins ago | 16 Views

'Parliament must closely monitor security sector'

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Transport shortage cripples Zesa

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Zela red-flags proposed constitutional amendments

23 mins ago | 14 Views

'3rd wave already in Zimbabwe'

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Cop piles misery on injured MDC Alliance activists

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Corruption bleeding health sector: TI-Z

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Mupfumira case deferred to Friday

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Highlanders poised to break the bank for a striker

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Concern over Matabeleland South Covid-19 cases

27 mins ago | 15 Views

Man mauled by crocodiles

28 mins ago | 35 Views

IsiTonga Short Stories competition launched

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Is Zimbabwe a dumping ground for used cars?

29 mins ago | 27 Views

50% of teachers in Bulawayo not attending school

29 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo school tests ALL pupils

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for Bulawayo

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Biti's pessimism over RBZ forex auction defied by listed companies

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Masiyiwa's Liquid Telecom rebrands

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Bail ruling on MDC-Alliance activists today

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Identity theft fraudsters arrested

31 mins ago | 36 Views

Woman sparks gold rush

32 mins ago | 58 Views

Man killed over wife at a party

32 mins ago | 48 Views

'Zanu-PF commits to non-interference'

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns top officials

33 mins ago | 81 Views

Parly okays scrapping running mate clause

33 mins ago | 21 Views

July Moyo urges police to engage army to deal with pirate taxis

34 mins ago | 51 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere

34 mins ago | 34 Views

ZRP CID mineral department in Chegutu taking law into their own hands

10 hrs ago | 769 Views

SA, Zimbabwe cigarette price war escalates

13 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Chinotimba wants Job Sikhala appointed Cabinet Minister?

13 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Zimbabwe maintains 7.4% growth target

13 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa lauds thawing relations with France, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain

14 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Second wife joins divorce proceedings

14 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Jailed Mthwakazi activists in freedom bid

14 hrs ago | 597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days