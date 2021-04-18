Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Shelton Muchena

President Emerson Mnangagwa has reassigned Minister Davis Marapira to Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and related programmes that include Command Agriculture and irrigation development.Mnangagwa also promoted Reverend Paul Bayethe Damasane who was Permanent Secretary in the office of former Vice President Kembo Mohadi, and former Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Amos Marawa, who have now assumed the positions of Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator responsible for programmes and projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet respectively.In a statement issued yesterday, by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said ,the appointments were with immediate effect.Before the new appointment, Minister Marapira was the Minister of State in the Office of former VP Mohadi.Dr Sibanda said Minister Marapira will be responsible for monitoring implementation of Government programmes focusing on Command Agriculture, mechanisation and irrigation development, monitoring implementation of matters relating to environmental and fire management as well as climate change as these affect agriculture.He will also be responsible for ensuring that programmes relating to production of requisite inputs in support of agricultural productivity by entities such as Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries (Zimphos), Sable Chemicals and Chemplex, are implemented, and undertaking any other assignments as directed by the President.Rev Damasane has been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief Secretary for social services sector with special responsibility for monitoring programmes in the ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, National Housing and Social Amenities, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, and Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and their parastatals.Engineer Marawa has also been promoted to the post of National Coordinator (Deputy Chief Secretary Grade) responsible for flagship programmes and projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet.Said Dr Sibanda: "In that capacity, Engineer Marawa will discharge the following functions and responsibilities among others: Provide technical leadership in supporting the formulation and implementation of high-impact flagship infrastructural programmes and projects in the provinces, in close consultation with Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, coordinate the production of detailed reports and recommendations on the progress of high-impact infrastructural programmes and projects in the provinces, with emphasis on their contribution to national economic growth, job creation and enhancing inclusive and sustainable citizen livelihoods, as well as contributing towards Provincial GDP growth."Eng Marawa will also facilitate coordination and operationalisation of the National Ports Management Authority, recommend and develop effective institutional structures for the creation, management and regulation of Zimbabwe's inland, border and special ports, in order to enhance their contribution to rapid national economic growth, and provide an effective interface between the Office of the President and offices of Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs.