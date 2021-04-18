Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

by Political Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Alliance members who attended the MDC-T Extra Ordinary Congress last year are under fire as pro-Chamisa members continue to call for their expulsion.

The issue has been raised at almost all the Provincial Executive Committee meetings being held across the country.

"The Provincial Executive Committee meetings are being used as an excuse to elbow out some members who exercised their democratic right to attend the MDC-T's Extra Ordinary Congress as required by the party constitution last year," said a source.  

The purging has escalated the divisions in that party, a situation that has forced the National Organising Committee to put on hold the expulsion of the said members.

The source said the National Organising Department was now also under fire for stopping the purging of the alleged pro-MDC T members. He said a number of members within the organising department also attended the MDC T Extra Ordinary Congress, hence the relaxed approach to the call for their ejection.

 "The National Organising Department also attended the MDC T EOC and that is why they are reluctant to carry out the Provincial Executive Committees' resolutions to kick out these renegades. But the department has no right to stop democratic processes within the party, unless it is now part of these MDC T spies that must purged. Why are they protecting Mwonzora's spies?" said the member.
The source said the alleged pro-MDC T members were the ones causing factionalism within that party.

Another insider said the National Executive took an about-turn on the issue after realising that the targeted members were too many and some of them were actually crowd pullers.

"It will be shooting ourselves in the foot. These targeted people are very popular. Expelling them will not be the best decision for a party that has been dogged by defections. So the National Organising Department is right in stopping the expulsion. Reasoning must always rein over emotions," he said.

He added that the issue was now being used by rivals in the expected by-elections, to eliminate competition. He said rivals were now labelling others as pro-MDC T just to tarnish their image and settle old scores.

He said this had also created parallel structures within the MDCA's Constituency Coordinating Committee (CCCs) especially in Bulawayo, in areas such as Luveve, Mpopoma, Nketa and Entumbane.

Source - Online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZRP starts recruitment

58 mins ago | 196 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

58 mins ago | 161 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

59 mins ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

8 hrs ago | 4990 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

8 hrs ago | 4179 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

8 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage challenges search warrant

9 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Hansole to empower ICT youths

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere's daughter divorce hubbies

9 hrs ago | 5924 Views

Zanu-PF chefs, police clash over gold claims

9 hrs ago | 885 Views

Teachers scoff at 'toxic' salary award

9 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zanu-PF activists invade Anglican Church farm

9 hrs ago | 648 Views

BCC to build residential flats for employees

9 hrs ago | 548 Views

Police block Mthwakazi demo

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe independence is now a senior bachelor!

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe: From jewel of Africa to laughing stock

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Constitutional amendments betray independence

9 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabweans must resist imperialists' machinations'

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Embassy tribalism exposed!

9 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mwonzora snubs 'disloyal' Masvingo mayor

9 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Bosso target another signing

9 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Parliament must closely monitor security sector'

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

Transport shortage cripples Zesa

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zela red-flags proposed constitutional amendments

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

'3rd wave already in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Cop piles misery on injured MDC Alliance activists

9 hrs ago | 458 Views

Corruption bleeding health sector: TI-Z

9 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mupfumira case deferred to Friday

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Highlanders poised to break the bank for a striker

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

Concern over Matabeleland South Covid-19 cases

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man mauled by crocodiles

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

IsiTonga Short Stories competition launched

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Is Zimbabwe a dumping ground for used cars?

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

50% of teachers in Bulawayo not attending school

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Bulawayo school tests ALL pupils

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Biti's pessimism over RBZ forex auction defied by listed companies

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

Masiyiwa's Liquid Telecom rebrands

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bail ruling on MDC-Alliance activists today

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Identity theft fraudsters arrested

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

Woman sparks gold rush

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Man killed over wife at a party

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Zanu-PF commits to non-interference'

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns top officials

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Parly okays scrapping running mate clause

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

July Moyo urges police to engage army to deal with pirate taxis

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

ZRP CID mineral department in Chegutu taking law into their own hands

18 hrs ago | 970 Views

SA, Zimbabwe cigarette price war escalates

22 hrs ago | 1605 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days