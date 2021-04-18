Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

News / National

by Political Reporter

The MDC Alliance members who attended the MDC-T Extra Ordinary Congress last year are under fire as pro-Chamisa members continue to call for their expulsion.The issue has been raised at almost all the Provincial Executive Committee meetings being held across the country."The Provincial Executive Committee meetings are being used as an excuse to elbow out some members who exercised their democratic right to attend the MDC-T's Extra Ordinary Congress as required by the party constitution last year," said a source.The purging has escalated the divisions in that party, a situation that has forced the National Organising Committee to put on hold the expulsion of the said members.The source said the National Organising Department was now also under fire for stopping the purging of the alleged pro-MDC T members. He said a number of members within the organising department also attended the MDC T Extra Ordinary Congress, hence the relaxed approach to the call for their ejection."The National Organising Department also attended the MDC T EOC and that is why they are reluctant to carry out the Provincial Executive Committees' resolutions to kick out these renegades. But the department has no right to stop democratic processes within the party, unless it is now part of these MDC T spies that must purged. Why are they protecting Mwonzora's spies?" said the member.The source said the alleged pro-MDC T members were the ones causing factionalism within that party.Another insider said the National Executive took an about-turn on the issue after realising that the targeted members were too many and some of them were actually crowd pullers."It will be shooting ourselves in the foot. These targeted people are very popular. Expelling them will not be the best decision for a party that has been dogged by defections. So the National Organising Department is right in stopping the expulsion. Reasoning must always rein over emotions," he said.He added that the issue was now being used by rivals in the expected by-elections, to eliminate competition. He said rivals were now labelling others as pro-MDC T just to tarnish their image and settle old scores.He said this had also created parallel structures within the MDCA's Constituency Coordinating Committee (CCCs) especially in Bulawayo, in areas such as Luveve, Mpopoma, Nketa and Entumbane.