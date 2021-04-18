Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP starts recruitment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has begun a recruitment exercise as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence.

However, members of the public have since been warned to be wary of fraudsters who might want to take advantage of this exercise by promising them employment within the Police Service.

According to ZRP, applicants should be aged between 18 to 22, have a minimum of five O-Levels including Maths, English and any other Science subjects attained in not more than two sittings, should be physically fit, a minimum height of 1.68m and weigh no less than 57kg for males and for females they should be 1.60m and a minimum weight of 55kg.

Applicants should also be prepared to complete a 5km road run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.

In a statement today, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, physically fit to join the organisation as general duty constables and train for a Diploma in Police Studies at Morris Police Academy, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe," he said.

He said applicants should submit their handwritten application letters with contact numbers and life history of between 450 to 500 words, copy of ID and copies of educational qualifications in person to the Officer-in-Charge of any nearest police station on or before May 7, 2021.

Asst Comm Nyathi said only shortlisted candidates will be advised of the dates and venues of the interviews.

Source - the herald

