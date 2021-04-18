Latest News Editor's Choice


Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Airlink, the independent Southern African regional airline, has appointed airline industry veteran, Willem "Wimpie" Janse van Vuuren, as its new Country Manager for Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Mr van Vuuren joined Airlink on [please insert date] and is based at Airlink's office in Windhoek, Namibia.

"Wimpie, who has gained valuable experience and knowledge in airline commercial, cabin services and out-station operations over a number of years,  will be an important asset to our team as we strengthen our presence in the Namibian and Zimbabwe markets," said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Mr van Vuuren was a founding member of the Namibian Police's Commercial Branch before joining that country's former national airline, with which he held a number of senior positions in Namibia and in Europe.

Source - Agencies

