Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
1 hr ago | Views
Two Bindura suspected robbers  cheated death through mob justice after they  allegedly  broke into  a couple's  village hut, robbed before force marching the wife  to a mountain where they  took turns to rape her .


Blessing Sande (38) and Hupenyu Chitsaka (30) appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing  robbery and rape charges yesterday.

The state led by Shiella Maribha alleged on April 13 the duo stormed at the complainant's house and struck her husband with an iron bar on the  back before he  fled.

The suspects got in the house and stole money, cell phones before force marching her to a mountain.

The complainant complied and was forced to lie down for the suspects to take turns to rape her.

After the rape the complainant went back home and upon arrival she met her husband and narrated her ordeal.

The husband teamed up with other villagers armed with axes,machetes and iron bars.

They tracked the suspects and meted instant justice on the two.

After realizing that they had injured the suspects they went with them to the police station.

simbasithole@bulwayo24.com
Twitter @ simbasitho
WhatsApp +27 61 028 2354

Source - Byo24news

