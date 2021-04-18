Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

Two Bindura suspected robbers cheated death through mob justice after they allegedly broke into a couple's village hut, robbed before force marching the wife to a mountain where they took turns to rape her .

Blessing Sande (38) and Hupenyu Chitsaka (30) appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing robbery and rape charges yesterday.The state led by Shiella Maribha alleged on April 13 the duo stormed at the complainant's house and struck her husband with an iron bar on the back before he fled.The suspects got in the house and stole money, cell phones before force marching her to a mountain.The complainant complied and was forced to lie down for the suspects to take turns to rape her.After the rape the complainant went back home and upon arrival she met her husband and narrated her ordeal.The husband teamed up with other villagers armed with axes,machetes and iron bars.They tracked the suspects and meted instant justice on the two.After realizing that they had injured the suspects they went with them to the police station.Feedbacksimbasithole@bulwayo24.comTwitter @ simbasithoWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354