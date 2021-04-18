Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Police in Nyazura, Manicaland, on Wednesday exhibited a high degree of professionalism when they resisted a US$9 000 bribe dangled by members of a smuggling syndicate.  

They arrested six of them and recovered a huge number of second hand clothing bales laden on six trucks believed to have been destined for Harare.

Seven more smugglers, six of them foreigners, were arrested in Binga a day earlier as they loaded 275 clothing bales onto a 15-tonne DAF truck as law enforcement agents intensify operations against smuggling.

In Nyazura, four suspects were first intercepted and arrested but two men appeared and offered the officers a bribe of US$9 000, which the officers turned down and immediately arrested them.

The first four suspects in this case were arrested after a high-speed chase with officers who ended up shooting the tyres of the fleeing suspects' vehicles. Two other trucks managed to evade the police but were later found dumped near Headlands.

As police interrogated the four suspects, two people appeared and attempted to bribe them with US$9 000 cash but the officers  would have none of it and immediately arrested the other two.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of contraband of shoes and clothes at Tsungwesi Bridge, on  April 20, 2021, following an ambush by a combined security services team on a special operation against smuggling in Manicaland.

"The team blocked the road as the suspects' six vehicles tried to flee from the scene, resulting in two of the vehicles having their tyres shot. The two trucks were found abandoned later.

"The security services team managed to stop two other trucks and the four occupants were arrested, while two other trucks were found dumped near Headlands. As the security service members were carrying out some investigations two men appeared and offered them a bribe of US$9 000 cash, leading to their arrest, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to six," Ass Comm Nyathi said.

Confirming the arrests in Binga, Ass Comm Nyathi said the value of the recovered goods was yet to be established. "The ZRP confirms the arrest of one Zimbabwean and six foreign nationals at Malala Fishing Camp Harbour, Binga on April 19, 2021 for smuggling.

"The suspects were intercepted by a combined security services team on a special operation against smuggling while loading contraband of 275 bales of various clothes in a 15-tonne DAF truck. Meanwhile, the value of the recovered goods is yet to be ascertained."

He added that police were stepping up operations at all the country's exit and entry points.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will step up operations aimed at curtailing all illegal activities at all exit and entry points in the country."

In a related case, on April 16, 2021, police in Plumtree intercepted a blue Nissan Caravan vehicle carrying 364kgs of copper destined for Botswana and arrested Aleck Gumede Ncube (87) for unlawful transportation of ZESA copper cables and smuggling of scrap metal.

Ncube told the police that the copper was not his but belonged to his wife Greta Moyo. Moyo is currently on the run and the value of the recovered copper is $370 000.

Police also recovered 120 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes and 60 boxes of Express Royal cigarettes that were being smuggled to South Africa in Dite area, Beitbridge, on Wednesday.

"No to Cross Border Crimes/Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe", observed the smugglers before they fled to the SA side.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

4 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

4 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Residents equip local hospital

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

4 hrs ago | 3592 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

5 hrs ago | 599 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

SMM loses mining claims

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

15 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

15 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

15 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

15 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

15 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

A-Level results out

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

15 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days