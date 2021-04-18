Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 31-year-old Glen View man lost his gold Toyota Corolla Bubble and US$200 cash to armed robbers who forced out his two children sitting in the car at their home on Tuesday night.

The man had left the keys on the ignition while his two children were playing in the car at around 9pm. Police say the money was stashed in the dashboard of the car, when the two armed robbers attacked. They confronted the two children before ordering them to get out of the vehicle and drove off.

A report was made to police.

No arrests have been made so far and investigations are in progress. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned motorists against leaving their vehicles unattended or leaving the keys on the ignition as the vehicle might end up being stolen.

"Members of the public are warned against complacency. On April 20, 2021 at about 2100hrs, a Glenview man aged 31 parked his gold Toyota Corolla Bubble vehicle, registration number ADV 6423 at his home with the keys on the ignition and leaving two minors playing in the car.

"Two unknown suspects approached the car and ordered the infants to disembark before they stole the vehicle with US$200 in the dashboard. Investigations are underway," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will remain firm on the ground to thwart any criminal activities such as armed robberies which are on the rise.  

This year, police have arrested some serial armed robbers behind a spate of criminal activities countrywide. Many were recently released on bail pending appeal at the High Court.

Last week, two suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that recently blocked a motorist in Harare before robbing him of over US$5 700 were arrested in Mbare.

The robbery occurred on April 11 along Glenara Avenue in Harare around 2am and the two suspects are Simbarashe Maonera (25) and Nerbson Katsande (49). One of Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robbery suspects believed to be part of Musa Taj Abdul's gang, Conwell Junior Kasambarare (26) was rearrested last week on allegations of committing a spate of heists countrywide.

Kasambarare of Budiriro 2, Harare, was arrested together with his two alleged accomplices, Luckson Mudyara (47) of Budiriro 1 and Mike Chiyangwa (32) of Old Highfield.

In February, police launched a manhunt for Kasambarare after he was released last year on bail and is believed to have been part of a gang committing armed robberies countrywide. His other suspected accomplice, Spicer Takawira, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft.

Kasambarare, Takawira together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu and another one only identified as Chamu, recently committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.

Takawira, Musafare Mupanhanga and Kasambarare are also alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

They were released on bail pending appeal at the High Court last year and have since gone into hiding.

Kasambarare, Mudyara and Chiyangwa are being implicated in an armed robbery case which occurred in Highfield where they stole 17 car batteries.



Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days