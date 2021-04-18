Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cop appeals to ZACC

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Lawyers representing police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, have written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) saying the commission's investigator Mr Eric Chacha must recuse himself as he is allegedly obstructing the course of justice and criminally abusing his office.

Makodza was recently arrested for criminal abuse of duty as a public officer and was remanded on $10 000 bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Makodza's lawyers, Nyamayaro, Makanza and Bakasa Legal Practitioners yesterday said Chacha must recuse himself from investigating their client since he had a "corrupt" relationship with suspected land baron Felix Munyaradzi.

Munyaradzi was arrested last year on allegations of duping stand seekers in Sandton near Westgate in Harare.

The lawyers said Munyaradzi was an accused person in a case of fraud were Makodza was the complainant.

"We have been furnished by our client with evidence to prove that Felix Munyaradzi and Eric Chacha communicated on various occasions during the period between December 2020 and February 2021.

"Our client also advises that incidentally on the day of his arrest, Felix Munyaradzi and Eric Chacha spoke to each other for close to a minute. It is our client's contention that Eric Chacha disclosed information regarding his investigation against our client to Felix Munyaradzi," wrote one of the lawyers Mr Tapiwa Makanza.

He added: "Our client takes this view because Felix Munyaradzi warned an acquaintance of our client that he (Makodza) would soon be arrested which subsequently happened. The only person to disclose such information could only be Eric Chacha."

Mr Makanza said their client was aggrieved by the fact that Chacha violated the Official Secrets Act and abused his authority as a public officer by disclosing information regarding an investigation of a senior public official.   

"In addition, we have also made a complaint on behalf of our client against Constable Fortunate Dube, an attested police officer who has been receiving EcoCash payments from Felix Munyaradzi.  

"Fortunate Dube is Eric Chacha's wife. Our client believes that she is either dealing corruptly with Felix Munyaradzi or that she is simply a conduit for Eric Chacha to receive money from Felix Munyaradzi.

"In that regard, our client requests that he be recused from the investigation. We look forward to receiving early response."

The letters were copied to Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

4 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

4 hrs ago | 686 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents equip local hospital

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

4 hrs ago | 3606 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

SMM loses mining claims

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

15 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

15 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

15 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

15 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

15 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

A-Level results out

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

15 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days