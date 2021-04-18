Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pardoned thief corrected

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
AN unrepentant thief who was recently released from prison through the Presidential Amnesty is back in jail just a few days after being pardoned after he stole a bottle of face lotion from OK Supermarket in Victoria Falls.

Raison Chenjere (23) of 1084 Chinotimba was pardoned while serving a sentence for unlawful entry and theft at Sawanga Mall in Victoria Falls. He had served more than a third of his jail term when he was recently released on Presidential Amnesty.

A few days after his release, Chenjere entered OK Supermarket and stole a bottle of lotion.

He was arrested after alert security spotted that he was hiding something under his armpit and searched him upon which the lotion valued at $690 was recovered.

Chenjere pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene yesterday.

Ms Dzvene sentenced him to six months in prison before bringing into effect one month that was suspended in November.

In mitigation, Chenjere said he stole because he was hungry and wanted to sell it to raise money to buy food as he had not eaten anything since his release from prison. Prosecuting Mr Asher Chindedza said Chenjere stole from OK Supermarket on Independence Day.

"On 18 April at OK Supermakret in Victoria Falls, the accused person entered the shop and took one bio-oil skin care lotion and put it inside his shirt under the armpit and walked outside the shop," said Mr Chindedza.

The court was told that a security guard stopped and searched him leading to the recovery of the stolen lotion.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

4 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents equip local hospital

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

4 hrs ago | 3611 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

SMM loses mining claims

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

15 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

15 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

15 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

15 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

15 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

A-Level results out

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

15 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days