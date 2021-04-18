Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Zvishavane pirate taxi driver (25) has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman who was also on her menstrual period after giving her a lift from Zvishavane.

The court heard that Mukudzeyi Zhou of Zvishavane allegedly raped the complainant in a bushy area in Shurugwi.

Zhou allegedly ignored the complainant's plea to stop since she was on her menstrual period and raped her once without using protection.

Zhou allegedly dumped the complainant around 8PM along Shurugwi-Gweru road after taking away her cellphone and national identity card.

This was heard during the appearance of Zhou before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape. Zhou pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded in custody to April 26 for judgment. It is the State's case that on June 15 last year, the complainant allegedly boarded Zhou's vehicle at Zvishavane Bus Terminus going to Gweru.

In the vehicle, the court heard was a police jacket, police Outpost magazine and a pair of handcuffs — since the vehicle belongs to a police officer. The court heard that along the way, Zhou allegedly didn't pick any passengers stating that he was rushing to his home in Woodlands Park in Gweru.

When he approached dollar turn off along ShurugwiGweru road Zhou allegedly told the complainant that he wanted to make a brief detour to pick up a sack of potatoes and it was around 8PM. The court heard that the complainant agreed without suspecting anything since she thought Zhou was a police officer.

Zhou allegedly drove for about 15km and he turned right and drove about 100 metres before stopping the car and switching off the engine.

The court heard that Zhou allegedly dropped the complainant's seat and ordered her to undress while attempting to strangle her.

The complainant told Zhou she was married and was on her menstrual period. The court heard that Zhou allegedly ignored her pleas and raped her once without using protection.

After raping the complainant, Zhou forcibly took her smartphone and ordered her to disembark from his vehicle and drove back to Zvishavane.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Zhou's arrest.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

4 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents equip local hospital

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

4 hrs ago | 3614 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

SMM loses mining claims

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

15 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

15 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

15 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Duo takes turns to rape woman on mountain

15 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Why are so many countries legalizing cannabis?

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mwonzora in direct talks with Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Bulawayo fast running out of Covid-19 vaccines

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Court dismisses Mliswa application

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab

15 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso target at Chicken Inn

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mzilikazi gang arrested

15 hrs ago | 534 Views

A-Level results out

15 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ex-policeman turned serial armed robber seeks bail

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mamombe appeal hearing deferred

15 hrs ago | 142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days