Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zvishavane pirate taxi driver (25) has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman who was also on her menstrual period after giving her a lift from Zvishavane.The court heard that Mukudzeyi Zhou of Zvishavane allegedly raped the complainant in a bushy area in Shurugwi.Zhou allegedly ignored the complainant's plea to stop since she was on her menstrual period and raped her once without using protection.Zhou allegedly dumped the complainant around 8PM along Shurugwi-Gweru road after taking away her cellphone and national identity card.This was heard during the appearance of Zhou before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape. Zhou pleaded not guilty.He was remanded in custody to April 26 for judgment. It is the State's case that on June 15 last year, the complainant allegedly boarded Zhou's vehicle at Zvishavane Bus Terminus going to Gweru.In the vehicle, the court heard was a police jacket, police Outpost magazine and a pair of handcuffs — since the vehicle belongs to a police officer. The court heard that along the way, Zhou allegedly didn't pick any passengers stating that he was rushing to his home in Woodlands Park in Gweru.When he approached dollar turn off along ShurugwiGweru road Zhou allegedly told the complainant that he wanted to make a brief detour to pick up a sack of potatoes and it was around 8PM. The court heard that the complainant agreed without suspecting anything since she thought Zhou was a police officer.Zhou allegedly drove for about 15km and he turned right and drove about 100 metres before stopping the car and switching off the engine.The court heard that Zhou allegedly dropped the complainant's seat and ordered her to undress while attempting to strangle her.The complainant told Zhou she was married and was on her menstrual period. The court heard that Zhou allegedly ignored her pleas and raped her once without using protection.After raping the complainant, Zhou forcibly took her smartphone and ordered her to disembark from his vehicle and drove back to Zvishavane.The matter was reported to the police leading to Zhou's arrest.