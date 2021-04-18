Businessman shoots, kills lover and her boyfriend

News / National

by Shelton Muchena and Tarisai Mudahondo

A Gweru businessman Peter Dube (35) allegedly shot and killed his lovers' suspected boyfriend along with his girlfriend leaving his second wife Nyasha Nharingo (31) and her sister Nyaradzo Nharingo (34) seriously injured.

Dube and complainant number one are husband and wife whilst complainant number two and one are sisters.Deceased number one and number two are boyfriend and girlfriend. Dube and both deceased persons are not related.According to a police report, on 22 April at around 1100 hours the now deceased persons and Nharingo sisters went to Masvingo to collect a passport belonging to one of the sisters."The accused got wind that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge and this did not go down well with him since he was suspecting infidelity," read a police memorandum.It is alleged that at around 2000 hours, the accused armed with an unknown type of firearm went to number 11 Bensam Flats Main street, Gweru where his wife resides.Dube accused his wife of having an affair with deceased number one and an altercation ensued which prompted Dube to go downstairs and shot deceased number one whom was seated at the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace Registration number AFI 0969 silver in colour once on the head and died on the spot.Accused went upstairs and met the second deceased on the entrance of the flat and shot her once on the chest and she died instantly.The accused proceeded to the house where he shot his wife and her sister on the neck and head respectively.The two sustained serious injuries.Dube then disappeared in the darkness after the shooting incident.The matter came to light after Dube's young brother, Advance and his first wife Justina Nomatter Chawana went to Gweru Central police and filed a report.The scene was attended by members of the Criminal Investigations Department and ZRP Gweru Central.The injured persons were evacuated to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is serious.The Matter is being investigated under ZRP Gweru Central RRB Number 4655417.