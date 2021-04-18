BREAKING: Air force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashes

News / National

by Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole

A number of the Airforce of Zimbabwe member are feared dead after their helicopter reportedly crashed in a residential area in Ruwa,Harare this afternoon.According to witnesses on the crash site, a Bell 412 carrying an unknown number of passengers crashed and exploded."The aircraft is suspected to have been carrying a pilot and an engineer, both are feared dead," said the source.It is the second military plane to crash in six months after another Air Force of Zimbabwe aircraft which was on a training exercise crashed in Gweru last year in November killing its two pilots.The Bell 412 is a utility helicopter of the Huey family manufactured by Bell Helicopter. It is a development of the Bell 212, with the major difference being the composite four-blade main rotor. It is particularly popular in the oil industries, military, and for law enforcement use and Zimbabwe is among the operators.The Bell 412 helicopter is the daily workhorse that reliably performs in some of the most extreme climates around the world every day.