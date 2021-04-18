Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman fires shots at police roadblock

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mount Darwin
2 hrs ago | Views
Popular Mount Darwin and Bindura businessman Lucky Kapiya of Tonje plastic company allegedly fired two shots in the air at a roadblock in Mount Darwin yesterday thereby dispersing police officers manning the block.

Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that Tonje was in an unregistered truck when he committed the offense.

"Tonje fired two shots when he approached a police roadblock in Mount Darwin after firing the shots, police officers fled in different directions in fear of being shot," said the source.

The police subsequently teamed up and followed his Hino truck and apprehended him.

He is also well-known drug peddler in the mining town.

Contacted for comment Tonje could neither confirm nor deny the allegations saying he was busy.

"I am too busy to comment on that issue," he said before hanging up.

Feedback
WhatsApp+27 61 028 2354
Twitter @ simbasitho
simbasithole@bulawayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days