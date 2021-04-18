Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere trial in false start

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
The trial of MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and six other political activists had a false start today after one of the accused failed to attend court.

They are facing charges of staging an illegal demonstration in Harare last year.

Jessica Drury, who is jointly charged with Mahere, Simon Drury, Tinashe Murapata, Nyasha Musandi, Jaser Lotter and Tinotendwa Muskwe, failed to attend court as she was in hospital where she reportedly gave birth yesterday. The matter was set for June 17, 2021 for trial.

Mr Chris Mhike, who was appearing for the seven activists, told the court that he will take Drury to court on April 30 when they expect her to have recovered from the delivery.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna set aside a warrant of arrest for Drury on condition that she appears in court on April 30.

Source - the herald

