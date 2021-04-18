Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in T20

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe 118 for 9 (Kamunhukamwe 34, Hasnain 2-19) beat Pakistan 99 (Babar 41, Jongwe 4-18, Burl 2-21) by 19 runs

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a T20I match in their 16th attempt, ending a nine-match losing streak in the process in Harare on Friday, while also winning their first T20I at home since beating India in 2016.

The 19-run win in a low-scoring game helped Zimbabwe level the series 1-1 with one game to go.

 On a slow surface, Zimbabwe set Pakistan a target of 119, which seemed gettable for the most part. It ended up being the lowest score Pakistan have failed to chase down, as they were bowled out for 99. They got off to a slow start, and then suffered a massive middle, and lower-order collapse, losing seven wickets for 21 runs in 26 balls to crash from 78 for 3 to their lowest T20I total since 2016.

Luke Jongwe, who made his comeback to the Zimbabwean team in this series after a five-year absence because of eye and head injuries, finished with the best returns by a Zimbabwean in T20Is, 4/18, and took wickets at the top and bottom of the Pakistan line-up.

He was supported well by leg-spinner Ryan Burl, who took 2/21, the other tweakers in the attacks Wesley Madhevere and Wellington Masakadza, who went at less than 5.50 run an over, and left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava, who bowled three overs for ten runs.

Zimbabwe's ground-fielding was also much improved after they dropped several chances in the first match, but they still have some work to do with the bat. Only one of their batters, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, scored over 20, their highest partnership was 28 for the second wicket between Kamunhukamwe and Tadiwanashe Marumani.

And still, it was enough to beat Pakistan. Babar Azam's 41 looked like it would take Pakistan over the line despite a growing required run-rate. Pakistan needed to score at less than six runs an over to win when they started, but needed 47 runs off the last five overs, at a rate of over nine an over. When Azam was dismissed, they fell apart, making Sunday's third match a decider.

Arshad Iqbal has an impact Debutant Arshad Iqbal made more of an impression than he may have planned to with the third ball of his second over when he snapped Tinashe Kamunhukamwe's helmet in two.

Not in half. Into two pieces. Kamunhukamwe backed away trying to pull a bouncer on leg stump and was struck. The outer shell was removed to expose an inner shell that remained on Kamunhukamwe's head. His grille remained intact, he passed a concussion test, continued batting and finished as Zimbabwe's top scorer, so it wasn't just Iqbal who made an impact.

The bowler did get in the wickets' column, though, as he bagged his first international stick when Tadiwanashe Marumani inside-edged as he tried to heave and Mohammad Rizwan took a good, diving catch to his left.

Usman Qadir could have had a wicket in his first over when Kamunhukamwe reverse swept and the backward point fielder went at the chance one-handed but didn't get there. He also could have had a wicket in his second over when Marumani charged a googly and missed completely, twirled around and stretched as far as he could to get his bat back in his crease, which he did.

Mohammad Rizwan responded quickly behind the stumps and broke them as Marumani's bat bounced in the air. Prior to 1 October 2017, Marumani would have been out, but with the rule change, which says that if the bat bounces after being grounded, the batter is deemed safe. Qadir had to wait until his final over for some reward. Burl attempted a reverse sweep but scooped the ball in the air to give Rizwan a simple catch. Jongwe's joy

Having seen the success the Pakistan attack had with variations of pace, Jongwe started his spell with a slower ball. Rizwan, who had been scoring at a decent rate, scooped a catch gently to extra cover where Tarisai Musakanda took a simple catch.

Given that Rizwan was the top-scorer in the first match and has been in a rich vein of form and that Jongwe was making his return, his joy at his success spilled over.

A la Tabraiz Shamsi, he removed his boot and made an imaginary call before being congratulated by his team-mates. Jongwe had reason to use shoe-phone again when he was brought back to bowl the 16th over, with Pakistan needing 47 runs off 30 balls. There were six runs scored off his first four balls and with boundaries scarce, Azam decided he had to try and find one. His attempt came off a slower ball, which he attempted to force over the covers, but it got the splice of the bat and sent a chance to Wesley Madhevere at deep cover-point.

If that wasn't enough, Jongwe had two more big reasons to celebrate when he was tasked with bowling the final over and defending 20.

A run-out off the first ball followed by two dot balls meant that Zimbabwe had all but won the match halfway through the over. With almost no chance of victory, Haris Rauf hit the fourth ball to Brendan Taylor in the covers before Iqbal was dismissed for a first-ball duck to end the innings with a ball to spare.

Pakistan's middle-order problems show no sign of resolving, especially as they keep rotating between the Alis.

They left Haider out of this match and brought Asif back, but he only managed a single before failing to read a Ngarava slower ball and sending it straight to Donald Tiripano at mid-off.

His nothing shot came at the worst possible time, and extended the period in which he has not scored more than 30 in a T20I to 18 months, when he got past the mark against New Zealand in Dubai in November 2018, 14 innings ago.


Source - ESPNcricinfo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Reprieve for second hand vehicle importers

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Three new TV stations risk losing licences

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Gumbura freedom bid fails

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Grace Mugabe was a ghost student'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mahere trial in false start

3 mins ago | 2 Views

AAG revived Passion Java lands top post

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Businessman fires shots at police roadblock

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

I'm not going anywhere, I am sick - Appealed Joanna Mamombe

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

BREAKING: Air force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashes

3 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Businessman shoots, kills lover and her boyfriend

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Sikhala et al join in the scramble for land - they're now indistinguishable from Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Zimbabwe @ 41: The victim's lasting solution to the Gukurahundi Holocaust

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe defense forces (ZDF) refutes land grab allegations

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF tricked MDCs on running mates, says Charamba

12 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Police block anti-Mwonzora protest

12 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Activist claims $8 million for unlawful arrest

12 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mutare man forges O-Level certificate

12 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Luveve-Cowdray Park MP commits CDF to road rehab

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Residents equip local hospital

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi Road construction funds diverted again

12 hrs ago | 1064 Views

COVID-19 implosion in Zimbabwe schools

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Labour storms out of TNF meeting

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

Teachers to challenge no work, no pay policy

12 hrs ago | 614 Views

JSC workers spy on judges, says Justice Ndewere

12 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa grants Chinese firm mining rights in Hwange National Park

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

Grace Mugabe's huge daily cash withdrawals exposed

12 hrs ago | 7613 Views

RBZ intensifies probe on forex auction violators

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

BCC plans smart city houses

12 hrs ago | 423 Views

Birthday greetings, Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Market welcomes forex auction relaxation

12 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe crisis: Unicef appeals for US$75m emergency funds

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo gets new free hospital for children

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Taxi driver arrested for 'rape'

12 hrs ago | 919 Views

Pardoned thief corrected

12 hrs ago | 426 Views

Top cop appeals to ZACC

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

ZDF dismisses reports of farm invasion by commander

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

CAF slap Zimbabweans with NSS fine

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Jere's lawyer sick, trial postponed

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Robbers force children out of stolen vehicle

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

SMM loses mining claims

12 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe targets herd immunity by year end

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Cops turn down US$9 000 bribe

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimsec A' Level pass rate remains high

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'let's get the jab to return to normalcy'

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Doctors Using Fake Referrals To Lure Patients'

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol Red Notice

22 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Jah Prayzah's keyboard player quits

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

'Chamisa, Biti destructive,' says Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Zanu-PF closing ranks with G40s

23 hrs ago | 2319 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days