Reprieve for second hand vehicle importers

News / National

by Staff reporter

LOCAL importers of second-hand light vehicles over 10 years old from the date of manufacture have up to the end of next month to clear their cars following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021.The Government has announced that second-hand vehicle imports that are more than a decade old from the date of manufacture would not be allowed to enter the country on or after April 2, without licensing.This means that such cars now need specific import licences for each vehicle, with importers attaching proof of payment when applying for the required licence.In a statement issued this week, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said her Ministry in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has come up with an administrative transitional arrangement to facilitate the clearance and speedy processing of vehicles bought before the gazetting of SI 89 of 2021."Following the promulgation of SI 89 of 2021 on the importation of second-hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with Zimra, has come up with an administrative transitional arrangement to facilitate the clearance and expedient processing of vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of SI 89 of 2021," she said."This administrative arrangement will apply from 22 April 2021 to 31st of May 2021, by which date all vehicles bought on or before 2 April 2021, should have been imported into the country."While importers of older vehicles now need to apply for a specific import licence, the Government exempted from the requirement commercial vehicles, listing these as tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and specialised vehicles used in the mining and construction sectors.