Focus emakhaya education

FOCUS ON EMAKHAYA EDUCATION INVITES BULAWAYO COMMUNITY TO A CAREER GUIDANCE SEMINAR AT YWCA CONFERENCE CENTRE.

Focus on EmaKhaya Education Support Network (F0EESN) is a Non-Profit community development organisation aiming at empowering young people with the necessary information, skills, training and development in a bid to equip them in being economically productive citizens of Zimbabwe.  The organisation is run by a team of dedicated volunteers who are determined to transform the lives of students particularly those from disadvantaged rural backgrounds.

Realising the huge information gap inherent in our societies today amongst the youths both in rural and urban setups, the organisation is conducting its first ever Career Guidance Seminar on Saturday 24th of April 2021 from 1000 to 1300 hours. Students, parents, the media and education stakeholders are invited to attend. Due to Covid 19 restrictions those aiming to attend must register through our Public Relations Officer S. J. Moyo on +263 778 660 508 or +263 784 778 417 (Secretariat, D. Ndlovu) via WhatsApp, limited spaces still available. The programme line up is packed and attendance is free to all, learning is going to take place as we have invited leading experts in career guidance issues.

In our communities today, most youth end up having their dreams and aspirations dying due to lack of basic information. For instance, most young people aspire to go to university to a larger degree because that's what is trendy, if they fail to make it either due to lower scores in their examinations or financial constraints a majority will conclude they are finished, career wise. In reality however, this is not true. Similarly, in most rural areas particularly in Matabeleland, communities have so little information such that we find students with good O' and A' Level results crossing to South Africa after their families have concluded that they cannot afford university / college fees. This is the story particularly in Tsholotsho district. This is our major limitation in Matabeleland. Focus on EmaKhaya is here to challenge communities particularly in Matabeleland to rise up and stop this huge blander of allowing youth to leave Zimbabwe without proper tertiary qualifications. With or without money, programmes that empower the youth in terms of skills and training are there in Zimbabwe. A superb example is the government apprenticeship programme that has been running every year for the past thirty plus years where students can train for a minimum of three years under various industry categories such as construction, electrical, automotive, hotel and catering and automotive sectors and qualify as artisans. Sadly, many are not aware of this programme and similar career enhancing programmes.

Scores of young people from Matabeleland over the years have been passing O' Level only to leave the country without proper career development opportunities being communicated to them. The bulk of them only realise quite late how they missed out. Focus Education does not subscribe to the notion that youth in Matabeleland do not like school. This is a huge misrepresentation of facts. Matabeleland has such a huge potential just like other regions. Local communities must rise up and stand for the future of the young people if we are to guarantee future generations of success. All are invite to this gathering so we exchange great community building ideas for the future of Zimbabwe.

Submitted by Focus on Emakhaya Education Secretariat. OUR MOTTO: SMART EDUCATION FOR COMMUNITY TRANSFORMATION.

Source - Agencies

Most Popular In 7 Days