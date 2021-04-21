Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman kills own child secretly buries him

by Simbarashe Sithole
VILLAGERS of Sika in Bindura were left shell-shocked after a 32 year old woman allegedly starved her two year old son to death  and secretly buried him.


Portia Chovhani is currently assisting police with investigations after her missing son's body was exhumed in a garden a week after his death.

Mashonaland Central police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a murder case in Bindura where Chovhani led the police to a garden where she had secretly buried her son Tariro Gondo after a tip off," Dhliwayo said.

"The child is reported to have been sick for sometime due to malnutrition and was allegedly killed on 8 April and the mother decided to secretly bury him in a garden."

It is further alleged that Chovhani decided to bury the child secretly because villagers had threatened to deal with her if the child dies as she was reported to have been refusing to carry the child to hospital.

Police warned people to take good care of their children and in case of death to inform the community.

"People should understand that children are supposed to be loved and supported by their parents or guardians," added Dhliwayo.

"In case of death it should be communicated to the community so that they will assist since it is not an individual event."

